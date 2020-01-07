As long as the score remained relatively low, defensive-minded St. Albans stayed in the game. But when George Washington put on a third-quarter spurt, it put the Red Dragons in a bad spot.
William Gabbert paced a finely balanced attack with 11 points and eight rebounds Tuesday evening as the Patriots emerged with a 59-49 victory in a battle of top-10 Class AAA teams at GW High School.
Gabbert was the lone player in double-figure scoring for the No. 10 Patriots (4-3), but three others scored nine points each (Gus Eddy, Mason Pinkett, Evan Hughes) and two more tallied eight points apiece (Alex Yoakum, Jack Ingold). Eddy and Hughes also grabbed six rebounds each.
GW led just 27-22 after about one minute of the third quarter, but went on a 15-2 burst that pushed the lead to 42-24 and fifth-ranked SA (5-2) had an uphill battle the rest of the night.
“I think that’s our bench,’’ said Patriots coach Rick Greene. “We’re really deep and I have confidence in anybody that goes in. Some guys didn’t play as much as they normally do, but that was a matchup thing. I think when we got that spurt there in the third quarter, it was because of our bench play and your guys are a little bit fresher, so it’s kind like of four legs against two.’’
Eddy figured greatly into GW’s decisive 15-2 run in third quarter, scoring seven of his points in that stretch — a 3-pointer, a steal at halfcourt for a layup and a driving basket that drew a foul. He also swiped the ball and fed Gabbert for another 3 in that rally.
St. Albans remained down by double figures until the final minute, when Ethan Clay’s driving shot made it 57-49 with 25 seconds left. Yoakum netted a pair of free throws to seal the deal.
The Red Dragons, who entered the contest with a dynamic defense allowing just 40 points per game, couldn’t match the Patriots’ firepower when they really got it going. Playing catch-up, SA went 1 of 18 from 3-point range and even though the Dragons worked their way into the 1-and-1 bonus with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter, it didn’t amount to much as they went just 4 of 11 at the foul line in the final period.
“We struggled on the offensive end,’’ said SA coach Bryan England. “It’s a credit to GW and Coach Greene. We didn’t adjust to their zone very well. It’s something we’ve done a lot better this year, adjusting to zones, but they got us out of our rhythm today with that. That’s what a defense will do to a team. Even if you’re open, if you’re not in rhythm, it takes guys out of being able to shoot the ball.
“Defensively, we’ve been pretty good all year, but when they started stretching it out like that, we weren’t hitting shots to keep us in it.’’
Clay led St. Albans with a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds), Jaimelle Claytor added 13 points and Rodney Toler 11, but the Dragons shot only 34.6 percent from the floor.
Greene said Pinkett, GW’s top returning scorer, has the potential to take the leading scoring role most games, but likes the fact that Pinkett is also distributing the ball to open shooters.
“When he’s playing well, he’s making everybody else better,’’ Greene said. “When he got injured last year, he was really doing that, and he’s kind of getting back to it. His passing is getting back there. Yeah, he didn’t score much tonight, but he made us all better.’’