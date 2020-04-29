Gus Eddy, a senior point guard from George Washington, has committed to the basketball program at Glenville State.
Eddy was a member of four straight Patriots teams to qualify for the Class AAA state tournament, including the 2018 state championship team.
As a senior, he averaged 6.2 points and led the squad in free throw shooting (84.6 percent), steals (1.6 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2). As a junior, he topped GW in 3-point shooting percentage (48.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and was selected to the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley All-Defensive team.
Eddy is the younger brother of former GW standout Luke Eddy, who played at Division I Elon. Their grandfather, Chuck Eddy, played for Glenville State in the 1960s after an All-State career at Parkersburg.