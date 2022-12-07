Poca's Cole Godish seemingly summoned the basketball gods in the team's regular season opener against Nitro on Wednesday night.
With the game tied at 38 and nine seconds left in regulation, Nitro's Derek Lowe missed two free throws and Poca got the rebound off the second miss, advanced down the court and set up Godish who hit buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Dots a 41-38 win over the Wildcats at Poca High.
The junior shot 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-6 from long range for 10 points in the win.
Poca coach Allen Osborne was pleased with his team -- a team that is playing without standout Isaac McKneely for the first time in years.
"I was really proud of our guys," Osborne said. "I thought defensively we really played well. We just didn't execute offensively. We had a lot of miscues offensively. They fought through that. Fought through the adversity. It's a typical first game. Some mental mistakes."
Godish was one of Poca's two double-figure scorers as Kambel Meeks shot 5-of-12 from the field and was 4-of-4 from the free throw line for a team-high 15 points. Garrett McCormick was 4-of-4 from the field for eight points and Jordan Wolfe and Keaton Meeks each tallied four points.
Poca (1-0) shot 16-of-30 as a team from the field and was 6-of-6 from the line.
Nitro (0-1) was led by Landon Poniatowski's 12 points as he was 5-of-6 from the field. Ashton Crouch was Nitro's other double-figure scorer as he was 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line for 11 points. Derick Woodrum tallied three points, Austin Lovejoy scored two points and Ty Stephens and Sean Legros each had five points.
Nitro was 15-of-28 from the field, 1-of-4 from long range and 7-of-13 from the line as a team.
The teams traded leads for most of the game. Poca had a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and took a 25-21 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Nitro gained some momentum, outscoring Poca 13-8 capped by Poniatowski's layup to give Nitro a 34-33 lead heading into the final period.
Poiniatowski continued his solid work inside to start the final period of the game. Early in the fourth, he was fouled and hit one of two free throws to give the Wildcats a 35-33 lead. After the Wildcats got a stop on defense, Poniatowski's field goal gave Nitro its largest lead of the night at 37-33.
Kambel Meeks had something to say about that, though. During Poca's next possession Meeks drove to the basket, hit a layup and drew the foul. Meeks completed the three-point play and it was a one-point game as Nitro had a 37-36 lead midway through the fourth.
After Woodrum gave Nitro a 38-36 lead with a free throw, Godish's field goal tied the game a 38 with 3:17 left.
Poca then got a defensive stop and the Dots held onto the ball for about two minutes hoping to get a shot off with less than 10 seconds on the clock.
Hunter Toney tried to get to the basket but was stuffed by Nitro defenders and there was as jump ball with the possession arrow going in favor of Nitro.
Nitro had the ball with 10 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 38. On the ensuing inbound, Toney was called for a block which sent Lowe to the line where he missed both shots.
Poca earned the rebound off the missed free throw and moved the ball down the court quickly enough for Godish to get to the corner, field a pass from Keaton Meeks, step to his left and drain the game-winner.
"At the end, I thought we ran a little play off the free throw situation and Keaton Meeks got the ball to Godish off a couple good reads and we were able to hit it, thank goodness," Osborne said.