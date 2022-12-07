Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca's Cole Godish seemingly summoned the basketball gods in the team's regular season opener against Nitro on Wednesday night. 

With the game tied at 38 and nine seconds left in regulation, Nitro's Derek Lowe missed two free throws and Poca got the rebound off the second miss, advanced down the court and set up Godish who hit buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Dots a 41-38 win over the Wildcats at Poca High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.