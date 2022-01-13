Class A Greater Beckley Christian wasn't daunted by Class AAAA George Washington on Thursday night.
The No. 1-ranked Crusaders (7-0) handled the No. 3-ranked Patriots 88-82 in overtime at George Washington High School.
"I've seen them and watched tape and I thought they played really well," GW coach Rick Greene said of Greater Beckley Christian. "They outplayed us. They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls, shot extremely well. When a team is playing that hard and shooting that well, you can't make a lot of mistakes."
Crusader junior Kenrick Wilson had a stellar game as he poured in 12 field goals (seven 3-pointers) and was 5 of 8 from the line for a game-high 36 points.
Greater Beckley Christian had two other double-figure scorers in Kaden Smallwood and John Rose. Smallwood hit six field goals and was 5 of 6 from the line for 17 points and Rose drained five field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 3 of 5 from the line for 14 points.
George Washington (5-2) was led by junior Ben Nicol, who hit 14 field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 2 of 2 from the line for 33 points.
George Washington's other double-figure scorers were Brenden Hoffman and Taran Fitzpatrick. Hoffman drained nine field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 3 of 5 from the line for 24 points and Fitzpatrick hit five field goals and was 2 of 3 from the line for 12 points.
Greater Beckley Christian tallied 33 field goals and was 13 of 19 from the line while George Washington hit 34 field goals and was 7 of 10 from the line.
The entire game was fast-paced and back-and-forth. In the first quarter, Zane McCarty and Nicol combined for seven field goals while Wilson led Greater Beckley Christian with 10 points in the quarter and the Patriots had a 17-16 lead going into the second.
In the second quarter, seven different Greater Beckley Christian players combined for 10 field goals and 21 points. Nicol kept the Patriots in it as he scored 13 points in the period but the Crusaders had a 37-36 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was an offensive bout between Wilson and Hoffman. Hoffman drained five field goals for 11 points but he was outmatched by Wilson, who hit three 3-pointers -- including a half-court buzzer-beater to end the quarter -- to give the Crusaders a 62-60 lead going into the fourth quarter.
George Washington had a rough start to the fourth quarter as Greater Beckley Christian got two steals in a row and went on a 4-0 run to take a 66-60 lead. The Crusaders jumped out to their largest lead of the night, 75-67, with 3:15 left in the game and George Washington had its back against the wall.
However, Nicol hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 left and put George Washington within three as Greater Beckley Christian's lead was 75-72. After Smallwood was fouled and hit both his shots, Hoffman hit a 3-pointer to make it 77-75.
Wilson was then fouled and hit both of his free throws and it was 79-75, but Hoffman answered again with a 3-pointer to make the score 79-78. George Washington had to foul Wilson again to keep the clock from expiring and Wilson hit one of his two foul shots to make the score 80-78.
Hoffman continued to answer as he was fouled on George Washington's next possession and he hit two clutch free throws to tie the game at 80 and send it to overtime.
In overtime, Greater Beckley Christian hit its foul shots when it mattered, shooting 6 of 8 from the line and outscoring George Washington 8-2 to take the 88-82 win.
"We just gotta take some charges, guard the dribble a little bit better," Greene said. "It's mainly defense. I don't feel like we were really sharp defensively."