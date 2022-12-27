Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston’s Peyton Brown shoots over Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams (3) on Tuesday at the South Charleston Community Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

South Charleston and Greenbrier East battled it out right down to the wire in prep boys basketball Tuesday.

In the end, the Spartans made one more big play than the Black Eagles as Greenbrier East used a last-second steal by Goose Gabbert to escape the South Charleston Community Center with a 54-53 hard fought road victory to improve to 4-1.