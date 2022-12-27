South Charleston and Greenbrier East battled it out right down to the wire in prep boys basketball Tuesday.
In the end, the Spartans made one more big play than the Black Eagles as Greenbrier East used a last-second steal by Goose Gabbert to escape the South Charleston Community Center with a 54-53 hard fought road victory to improve to 4-1.
“It was a dogfight and what a great finish to the game,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “It could have went either way. We enjoy playing here because we know we are going to have our hands full every time we play a South Charleston team.”
With Greenbrier East leading by one, South Charleston (2-2) called a timeout with 9.7 seconds to play with the ball. The Spartans had three fouls to give and committed two of them. The Black Eagles called their final timeout with 4.8 seconds left.
After an inbounds pass to Bryson Smith, the SC standout was double teamed and attempted a pass to Nas’jaih Jones. With just over a second to play, Gabbert swiped the pass for a steal, sealing the win for the Spartans in dramatic fashion.
“We gave ourselves a chance at the end and ended up getting what we wanted,” SC coach Josh Daniel said. “It just didn’t work out. They doubled Bryson and it kind of messed it up a bit. One made or missed shot either way, and it’s a different game. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
“Goose’s steal was huge,” Patton said. “We were in a similar situation last year and the kids didn’t understand what it meant to have fouls to give. We talked at length about that and they executed it to the tee at the end.”
It was a dramatic back-and-forth finish between the duos of Gabbert and Adam Seams for Greenbrier East and Smith and Jones for the Black Eagles as all four seniors made huge plays for their respective teams.
Seams had a double-double for the Spartans, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Gabbert scored 15 points. Jones scored a game-high 20 points (16 in the second half) for SC, and Smith also earned a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds).
Greenbrier East led by one at halftime but a big third quarter allowed them to take their largest lead at 41-30.
Jones kept the Black Eagles in it by scoring seven straight points to cut the deficit to 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jones scored seven more straight points for SC to trail by just two, and assisted on a Smith go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Black Eagles a 49-48 lead with 3:14 to play.
Gabbert hit two free throws for the Spartans, but Jones responded with another basket to once again give SC a one-point lead.
In one of the game’s most significant sequences, Greenbrier East hit back-to-back layups off backdoor cuts, scored by Gabbert and assisted by Seams for a 54-51 lead. Roman Kellum scored off an assist by Jones with 1:13 left for SC, setting up the wild finish.
“Adam and Goose are our playmakers,” Patton said. “When it came down the stretch, we rely on those guys to make the right play. It may not always be there, but today it was. Adam set him up perfect and boom, there it was for two layups.”
“Those plays were huge and kind of broke our back,” Daniel said. “Seams and Gabbert and have been playing together for a lot of minutes for a long time. They were on the same page and Seams is a great passer. They are two really good basketball players that made two really good plays.”
Daniel was very pleased with the play of Jones, a transfer from Hurricane, along with Smith, for his Black Eagles.
“Nas’jaih was really good tonight, and that’s who we need him to be,” Daniel said. “That’s what he has been at this level for the past couple years. He’s a really good passer, but it was good to see him taking on a scoring role. We need him to have nights like tonight if we are going to be successful.
“Bryson is a huge part of our success. He’s such a talented player, and we need him to have big games, too. If we can get them both going at the same time, I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”