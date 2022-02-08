One statistic -- 21 lead changes -- best displays how exciting Capital's 74-69 victory over Cabell Midland was Tuesday night.
Eleven of those swaps took place in the fourth quarter, the last coming on a basket by Jaquez Loveless with 2:46 reamaining to give the Cougars (10-3) a 68-67 lead they never lost in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House boys high school basketball showcase at West Virginia State University.
Loveless followed his go-ahead basket with a steal and layup to make it 70-67. The Knights (9-8) pulled within 70-69 on a basket by Dominic Schmidt, who missed a free throw that could have tied it.
Capital missed four shots and rebounded each between the 35- and 27-second mark before Anthony Hersh was fouled. The senior point guard made both foul shots for a 72-69 lead.
Cabell Midland called time out to set up a shot, but Chandler Schmidt missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and Elijah Poore rebounded for the Cougars, ranked fifth in Class AAAA. The Knights immediately fouled Poore, who missed both free throws but grabbed the rebound and scored with 2.3 seconds left to set the score.
Hersh scored 29 points to lead Capital, which visits George Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday. Poore scored 19 points.
Chandler Schmidt paced Cabell Midland with 30 points. Dominic Schmidt scored 24. The brothers combined for all 37 of the Knights' points in the first half, with Chandler scoring 19.
Cabell Midland, which overcame an early nine-point deficit, led 50-45 after a Kyle Frost basket with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but couldn't hold on.
Capital dominated the boards, outrebounding Cabell Midland 42-22, with Markel Booker grabbing a game-best nine. The Cougars snagged 24 offensive rebounds.
Cabell Midland, which made 30 of 53 shots (56.6%), returns to action at 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Albans.
George Washington 61, Oak Hill 42: Rick Greene might have discovered the secret to great shooting.
"Shooting will come and go, but the better you are at defending, the better you're probably going to be at shooting," said Greene, George Washington's coach, after his Patriots defeated Oak Hill at the Shootout.
The hot-shooting Patriots (12-4) outscored the Red Devils 14-5 in the third quarter on their way to a comfortable victory. George Washington led 34-28 at halftime after trailing by six early, then held Oak Hill to 14 points in the second half. Hunter Castleberry led GW with 16 points. Brendon Hoffman scored 15.
The Patriots made 23 of 41 shots (56.1%), including 11 of 24 (45.8%) from 3-point range.
"We've been swinging the ball around a lot more," Castleberry said of the key to GW's shooting prowess. "We done a good job of getting everybody open."
Castleberry, a 6-foot-3 senior, was the hottest of the hot. He made 6 of 7 shots, with 4 of 5 coming from beyond the 3-point arc. Hoffman made 6 of 10 shots, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and Taran Fitzpatrick was 4 for 4 in scoring eight points.
"If you're playing defense as you should, you're not worried about shooting," Greene said.
All-stater Ben Nicol, who holds major-college scholarship offers, scored two points and grabbed two rebounds. The 6-6 junior, though, issued seven assists, which delighted Greene.
"Ben came off the floor and I told him he hadn't been scoring as much the last four or five games, but he's been running the floor game like a point guard," Greene said. "You know what he said? He said, 'Coach, we've got a 23-point victory. That's all that matters.' That's rare for a kid to have that kind of attitude in this world today. He's very unselfish."
Jacob Perdue scored 14 and Samuel Christ 11 for the Red Devils. Green said those numbers represented an accomplishment by the Patriots.
"We kept their penetration away," Greene said. "Christ and Perdue are very good players and we were able to keep them from penetrating to the basket."
GW plays again at 7;30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Woodrow Wilson.
Herbert Hoover 66, Midland Trail 44: Herbert Hoover wanted to clinch a No. 1 seed in the postseason, and on Monday played like a top team.
The Huskies (12-6) raced to a 15-0 lead on their way to a victory over Midland Trail at the Par Mar Shootout.
Hoover extended the lead to 41-20 by halftime as Eli Robertson scored 19 of his game-high 24 points. Both teams took 27 shots in the first half, but the Huskies made 18 to Midland Trail’s eight.
“The first half, we played really well,” Huskies coach Josh Stricker said. “That was one of our better halves of the season. We shot the ball really well. The second half wasn’t as good.”
By the final 16 minutes, Hoover already had established its dominance. The quick start stunned the Patriots, who regrouped and played well after falling behind by 21. Midland Trail outscored the Huskies 24-23 in the second half.
Dane Hatfield scored 18 points and snared 10 rebounds for Hoover. Dylan Paxton chipped in 10 points.
“We only have one loss in the section, so we think this clinches the No. 1 seed for us,” Stricker said. “That was one of our goals, to clinch the top seed, then win the section, the regional and the state tournament.”
The Huskies have won four of their last six after an uneven start to the season.
“There’s something about our kids,” Stricker said. “They play so hard. They’re starting to listen to us [coaches] and are starting to believe.”
Matt Light scored 13 for Midland Trail.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 77, HUNTINGTON 67: The Patriots (14-2), ranked third in Class AAAA, pulled away from the No. 9 Highlanders (10-7) in the fourth quarter.
The teams were tied 37-37 at halftime, but South took the lead on a Brady McMullen basket at 5:45 of the third quarter and the Patriots never trailed again.
Huntington didn’t go away, however, as South led 57-50 before Mikey Johnson and Malik McNeely scored to pull the Highlanders within 57-54 by the end of the third period.
The Patriots started the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run and, with help from a pair of technical fouls on Huntington, pushed the lead to 77-66 with 25 seconds left.
Ashton Mooney scored 14 points, Cyrus Traugh 13 and Jackson Smith 10 for South. Mikey Johnson led the Highlanders with 25 points. McNeely scored 17 and Gunnell Hickman 11.
PARKERSBURG 75, SPRING VALLEY 62: The Timberwolves (1-13) took the opposite approach to most of their losses in falling to the Big Reds (7-10).
“We’ve been in a lot of games,” Spring Valley first-year coach Rick Chaffin said. “We’ll be right in the game for three quarters, then get outscored by 20 in the fourth.”
This time, the Timberwolves fell behind by 18 early, then outscored Parkersburg 56-50 the rest of the way. The 25-7 hole, though, was too much to overcome.
Chaffin said he’s optimistic, despite the Timberwolves’ 13-game losing streak.
“We’re getting better,” Chaffin said. “We lost five starters. We’re young, starting two freshmen and playing four, and we’re not big. The biggest guy we have is about 150 pounds.”
Elijah Hernandez scored 26 points for the Big Reds, who made 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range. Bryson Singer scored 19 and Austin Fleming 13. Ty Smith led the Timberwolves with 23 points. Lucas Hazlett chipped in 13.
Spring Valley entertains Hurricane at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LEWIS COUNTY 51, LINCOLN COUNTY 47: The Minutemen outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the fourth quarter of a physical game.
“We were flat and making no shots,” Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”
The Panthers (4-8) led 27-22 at halftime, but made merely 8 of 30 shots in the second half, frequently missing near the basket.
“Our shooting started bad and it stayed bad,” Plumley said. “Our shooters were missing, then our non-shooters started shooting and they missed, too. It was frustrating. It piles up on you mentally and physically.”
Lincoln County led 41-38 after a Cam Blevins jumper with 5:29 to play. Tanner Griffith tied it with a basket at 3:47, then Bryant Zielinski made a free throw with 3:10 remaining to give Lewis County a lead it never relinquished.
Zielinski’s foul shot with 1:04 left boosted the lead to 47-41, but Gabe Chojnacki and Blevins sandwiched 3-pointers around a pair of Zielinski free throws to pull the Panthers within 49-47 with 17 seconds left. Ben Putnam, though, scored with 8 seconds left to set the score.
Putnam led the Minutemen with 15 points. Owen Hunt scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Blevins paced the Panthers with 16 points. Sawyer Tomblin snatched 11 rebounds.