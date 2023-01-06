HUNTINGTON — George Washington boys basketball coach Rick Greene said there's one win -- back in 2016 against Tug Valley at the Williamson Field House -- stands out to him in his 30 years at the helm of the Patriots.
However, Friday’s 68-55 win over Spring Valley at the Wolves’ Den which gave Greene his 500th career victory must be at the top too.
Greene’s Associated Press Class AAAA No. 3-ranked Patriots pulled away in the third quarter with solid defense and a balanced offensive attack to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Brendan Hoffman led George Washington with 17 points with Ben Nicol adding 14 points and Dawson Lunsford chipping in with 12.
Greene said everything with GW revolves around Nicol.
“Ben Nicol just runs the whole floor,” Greene said. “He runs the offense and gets everybody their shots. He’s like the glue. He’s the one that makes everything go on both ends of the floor.”
GW took a 6-0 to start the game while Spring Valley missed its first six shots from the floor. After a timeout by Timberwolves head coach Rick Chaffin, the home team battled back to 13-13 with 1:34 to play in the first quarter.
Hoffman hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the period to give the Patriots a lead they would never give back, although Spring Valley didn’t go away quietly.
After GW built a 28-15 lead through the first five minutes of the second period, Spring Valley (6-1, 1-2 MSAC) found momentum.
Clay Robertson and Tate Adkins hit field goals while Keyan Grayson added two free throws to cut the Patriots’ lead to 32-23 at halftime.
Through some tough defense of its own, Spring Valley cut the lead to 37-35 on a pair of foul shots by Adkins at 2:54 of the third period but the Timberwolves couldn’t get the basket that would tie or give it the lead.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but I think GW had a lot to do with that,” Chaffin said. “We didn’t matchup to the physicality of the game, and that affected our kids.”
Robertson led all scorers with 25 points and Adkins added 13 for Spring Valley. After the free throws by the latter cut the lead to two points, the Patriots moved to put the game away.
Noah Lewis and Hoffman teamed up for a 6-0 run to close out the quarter giving GW a 43-35 through three quarters.
Nicol made a nifty move to the basket for a short bank shot with 5:38 to play that put the Patriots ahead 50-38.
Robertson hit three 3-pointers in the final period, the final one came with three seconds left to set the final score.
While Chaffin and the Timberwolves try to bounce back on the road against Riverside on Monday, GW will face another tough MSAC game when it plays host to Huntington on Tuesday.