HUNTINGTON — George Washington boys basketball coach Rick Greene said there's one win -- back in 2016 against Tug Valley at the Williamson Field House -- stands out to him in his 30 years at the helm of the Patriots.

However, Friday’s 68-55 win over Spring Valley at the Wolves’ Den which gave Greene his 500th career victory must be at the top too.