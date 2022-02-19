Last year, Brendan Hoffman played against George Washington in the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game. On Saturday night, he played for GW. And this time, he got the W.
Hoffman poured in a team-high 23 points and had a lot of support as the Patriots captured their third straight Mountain State Athletic Conference title with an impressive 79-65 victory against Capital in front of a near-capacity crowd at the South Charleston Community Center.
GW (17-4), ranked No. 4 in the state Class AAAA poll, got contributions up and down the lineup Saturday, with Zane McCarty providing 16 points, Taran Fitzpatrick a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Ben Nicol 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Patriots were able to withstand the trademark pressure defense of No. 6 Capital (12-5) after taking a 32-23 halftime lead.
The Cougars shaved that down to five points on a pair of occasions in the third quarter, but GW posted an 8-1 run in the final moments of that period and Capital was never again within 10.
“That’s just the players,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene, who led his team into a fourth straight MSAC title-game appearance. “It’s not coaching; it’s the players grinding it and stiffening up and saying, ‘OK, that’s enough. We’ve got to defend better.’
“It wasn’t any X’s and O’s. It’s just play a little better defense and get on the boards. The kids didn’t get tentative and kept attacking. That was the key.’’
Hoffman went 8 of 9 at the foul line and his team made great use of free throws, going 20 of 25 for the game after not even attempting one in the first half. Hoffman also grabbed six rebounds to help GW to a 31-22 edge off the boards.
Last year, Hoffman had 11 rebounds for Huntington, which lost to GW in the MSAC finals, before transferring to George Washington.
“I love both teams,’’ Hoffman said. “I’m not gonna lie. But this year, we got it done.
“We practice real hard, but it’s not just on the court, it’s off the court. We’re family. We’ve got good team chemistry and we spend a lot of time together on and off the court. So when we get together on the court, we just flow good.’’
George Washington is now 7-1 all-time in the Night of Champions title game format, after beating Cabell Midland, Huntington and Capital the last three years. The Patriots fell to Woodrow Wilson in the 2019 finals.
“I’ve told everyone we take great pride playing in this game,’’ Greene said. “A conference championship is hard to win, particularly the MSAC. You’ve got to have a good regular season just to get here, and then be ready to go at 8 o’clock.
“It’s something we talk about, something we take great pride in. Trying to compete in this conference and winning a conference championship is something to be proud of.’’
Capital stayed within striking distance for the better part of three quarters as senior guard Anthony Hersh dropped in 27 points and also led his team with six rebounds. Hersh, running and gunning with abandon, had 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, but GW never relented, making 8 of 10 field goals and 11 of 14 free throws, and the Cougars couldn’t muster a run.
McCarty scored nine of his 16 points in the final period for GW and Hoffman had eight.
Elijah Poore finished with 13 points for Capital, going 9 of 11 at the foul line. Capital was seeking its fifth MSAC Night of Champions boys crown.