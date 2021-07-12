George Washington will host the Patriot Shootout boys basketball event Tuesday as part of the state’s approved three-week summer practice period.
Fourteen teams will compete in the event, which will be held in both the main and auxiliary gyms at GW High School.
The first session of games starts at 11 a.m., and includes Capital, GW, Hurricane, Logan, Shady Spring, South Charleston, St. Albans and Winfield. The second session begins at 4 p.m. and includes Herbert Hoover, Huntington, Hurricane, Nitro, Parkersburg South, Ravenswood, Tyler Consolidated and Winfield.
Each school is guaranteed three games in the shootout format. Admission for an entire day of games is $5 per person.