Normally in regional games, you’re not playing a team for the first time in a season. But that isn’t the case for George Washington on Tuesday.
The Patriots host Princeton at 7 p.m. in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final, with the winner advancing to the March 18-21 state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
GW (18-5), riding an 11-game winning streak, has not played the Tigers (16-8) this season despite the fact they both compete in the same region. A big part of that is because Princeton hardly plays any AAA teams from Region 3.
The Tigers’ regular-season schedule included nine games against West Virginia AA schools, five against Class A opponents and four out of state teams. They played sectional rival Greenbrier East twice, Capital once and Region 4’s Huntington once out of 22 regular-season contests.
GW coach Rick Greene won’t go into Tuesday’s game completely blind about Princeton, however.
“I’ve seen them a couple times,’’ Greene said. “Their guards are very athletic, they can shoot the ball well and they can be patient if they need to. So it’s a big challenge. They’re coming in, I’m sure, with a nothing-to-lose-type thing, so we’ll have to be ready and play well to get to the state tournament.’’
Princeton, which fell to Woodrow Wilson 68-64 in its sectional final on Friday, is led in scoring by Ethan Parsons (17.3 points per game) and Peyton Brown (14.9, 42 3-pointers). Jon Wellman averages 7.7 ppg but reached double figures in five straight games to end the regular season.
GW is led in scoring by Mason Pinkett (17.2), Alex Yoakum (10.6) and Evan Hughes (8.0). Hughes tops the Patriots in rebounds at 4.5 per game.
The last time GW met Princeton was two years ago in the regionals, which resulted in a 76-53 Patriots win.
St. Albans (16-8) plays in its first regional game since 2004 on Tuesday when it travels to Woodrow Wilson (17-7). The Red Dragons fell at GW 69-54 in Friday’s Region 3 Section 1 finals, breaking a seven-game winning streak and putting them on the road in regional play.
The Red Dragons and Flying Eagles met in the regular season as members of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, with Woodrow Wilson capturing a 73-61 home win against SA on Jan. 21.
St. Albans’ top scorers include Rodney Toler (13.7), Jaimelle Claytor (13.0) and Ethan Clay (11.6). Toler has gunned in 45 3s and Drew Reed 40. For Woodrow, Richard Law (17.4) tops the scoring list and is followed by Ayden Ince (16.4) and Ben Gilliam (15.7).
“We’ll just prepare the way we’re supposed to prepare,’’ said SA coach Bryan England, who guided his program to its first winning record since the 2009-10 season.
“We’ll go to Beckley, be confident and execute. Stay together as a team, be positive with one another, don’t point fingers. As we move into the regional, we need to ride this wave of positivity and hard work and go down and get a win.’’
The Region 4 co-finals will also be staged at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Parkersburg (8-16) visiting Cabell Midland (20-4) and Parkersburg South (15-8) hosting Spring Valley (12-12).
Statewide Class A regional games are set for Wednesday, followed by the AA regionals on Thursday.