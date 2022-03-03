Boys basketball sectional finals will take place Friday at different locations throughout the state, and 10 Kanawha Valley squads will try to earn home-court advantage for next week's' regional co-finals.
Every sectional finalist advances to the regional level, but section champions earn home-court advantage for next week's games while the losers must travel in their efforts to lock down state tournament berths.
All games will are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
Class AAAA
In the Region 3 Section 1 final, No. 1 George Washington will host No. 3 South Charleston. The Patriots handled No. 4 Riverside 63-44 in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday while the Black Eagles downed No. 2 Capital 68-47.
GW has won eight of its last nine games and South Charleston has won nine of its last 10. George Washington was 2-0 against South Charleston in the regular season as the Patriots won 47-43 on Jan. 5 and 52-40 on Feb. 15.
"It's SC-GW," GW coach Rick Greene said. "It's just gonna come down to the ball dribbling off somebody's foot. Someone hits a shot. I'd be shocked if it didn't come down to the last possession with a make or a miss. It's just such a rivalry and so emotional."
"We gotta find a way to turn a corner against them," SC coach Josh Daniel said. "They've had our number the last few years. I like where we're at as a team. GW is a very good team, defending state champions. But in order to get where we want to be you gotta go through those guys. I think it'll be another high-level basketball game."
No. 2 seed St. Albans will travel to No. 1 Parkersburg South for the Region 4 Section 2 title game. The Red Dragons defeated No. 3 Parkersburg 83-64 in Tuesday's first round. St. Albans and Parkersburg South did not meet in the regular season.
"We know a little bit about them," St. Albans coach Dana Womack said. "It's definitely going to be a good matchup. We just have to come out and play the same type of game we played against Parkersburg to compete with them. They like to press a lot. They rotate a lot of players so we're gonna have to deal with that. They try to speed you up. We'll concentrate on that."
Class AAA
In the Region 4 Section 1 final, No. 3 Nitro will make the trip to No. 1 Winfield. Nitro downed No. 3 Ripley 67-59 and Winfield beat No. 4 Point Pleasant 62-47 in Wednesday's first-round games.
"We're excited for it," Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. "We gave ourselves an opportunity. Our guys get up for Winfield. That's a big game for us every time we play. Winfield is a good team. We're looking forward to the challenge."
Nitro and Winfield split the regular-season series. The Generals won the first matchup on Dec. 17 65-60 and the Red Dragons won the second game 57-45.
In the Region 3 Section 2 title game, No. 1 Herbert Hoover will be the home team against No. 3 Sissonville. That game will be played at West Virginia State University. Hoover defeated No. 4 Midland Trail 63-48 on Wednesday in the first round of sectionals and Sissonville downed No. 2 Nicholas County 62-46.
Hoover is 2-0 against Sissonville this year, winning 72-52 on Dec. 18 and 78-49 on Feb. 1.
"We didn't really shoot the best as a team against Midland Trail," Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. "When we shoot bad one game it's hard for us to do it two times in a row. [Sissonville] is down a couple of players but other than that they're playing really well. My guys are going to be ready."
Hoover enters on a seven-game win streak.
Class AA
In Region 4 Section 2, No. 2 Charleston Catholic will travel to No. 1 Ravenswood. Catholic is coming off a 78-31 first-round win over No. 3 Roane County.
Ravenswood beat Catholic 66-60 at home in the Jan. 26 matchup between the teams and has won seven of its last eight games.
"We're excited, we've been looking forward to the postseason," Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. "We got all of our guys back and healthy. I feel like we've been playing some good basketball, a lot of good energy. We're looking forward to a good atmosphere at Ravenswood. We're gonna have to put 32 minutes together."
In Region 4 Section 1, No. 1 Poca will host No. 2 Buffalo. Poca's only loss this season was against Nitro on Dec. 10. Poca beat Buffalo 60-34 on Jan. 4 and 59-22 on Feb. 8.