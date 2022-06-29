George Washington’s Ben Nicol called last season “disappointing.”
Coach Rick Greene wouldn’t go quite that far — after all, the Patriots did win 20 games, a Mountain State Athletic Conference title and earned a trip to the state tournament.
But both could agree that the ending — a quarterfinal loss to rival South Charleston — left a little to be desired.
The work to rectify that is already underway this summer, and teams from all over the state got a chance to measure themselves in GW’s gyms on Wednesday during the Patriot Shootout.
The event brought in squads from Hedgesville to Spring Valley and several points in between, giving coaches a chance to evaluate the progress of players and to tinker with lineups and schematics.
For Greene and the Patriots, the loss of six seniors created some holes, but there is little doubt whom the team will rely on most this year — Nicol and fellow rising senior Brendan Hoffman.
Nicol believes that in terms of leadership, sometimes less can be more. “We had six seniors last year that were great for us, but none of them stuck out like Alex [Yoakum] or Mason [Pinkett] did,” Nicol said, referring to key seniors during GW’s state championship run in 2020. “Every good team needs someone as a leader and I personally think we had one. That’s on me as well.”
Indeed. Now a senior committed to play at Ohio University after this season, Nicol can go a long way toward alleviating the very problem he identified.
“Someone’s got to do it — it’s not always fun, but everyone typically looks at the best players as the leaders and I think that’s me and Brendan Hoffman, and we’ll do whatever we can to lead this team,” Nicol said.
According to Greene, that’s exactly what he and the rest of the Patriots expect.
“We elect captains, I don’t appoint them, and we did it in the spring and Brendan and Ben, hands down, were elected captains,” Greene said. “So when we were in the weight room, they’re leading stretching. As big as our coaches’ egos are, when your teams are player-led, those are your best teams. We’re getting there. We’re not there yet but we’re making strides there.”
From a production standpoint, the two are certainly an explosive nucleus to build around. Nicol, a 6-foot-6 returning All-State first-team selection, averaged 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last year. Both he and Hoffman have the ability to play inside and outside with Hoffman (15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds per contest) more comfortable slashing to the rim and creating off the dribble.
And so far, early this summer, Greene has seen plenty of candidates to fill roles elsewhere.
“The most solid for the longest stretch would be [junior] Dawson Lunsford. He’s shooting it well and he’s extremely coachable, so he’s kind of separated from everyone else,” Greene said.
“Today, [freshman] Noah Lewis has played really well. He’s probably 6-6 and was a center at John Adams [Middle School] last year. Watching him go against South Charleston and those guys, he looked like he belonged, which was encouraging. And now, it’s who wants to guard somebody and who makes the fewest mistakes. We feel like they’re four or five others that will end up separating themselves.”
The fact that last season felt like a disappointment to Nicol is a fairly good indication of where the Patriots’ program has been in recent seasons. Now, with just one season left and having failed to reach the heights of 2020 last season, Nicol said there’s no doubt how he wants to finish his prep career.
“It’s important; I need this one,” Nicol said. “Last year, it really makes me feel — it puts you through it. Sophomore year, we were on the high of the roller coaster and last year we were on the low of the roller coaster. I’d much rather be on the high end than the low end.”