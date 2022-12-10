At George Washington, the boys basketball program has set the bar high over the past few years.
The Patriots have two state championships since 2018 (2018, 2021) and are looking to make a deep playoff run again this season.
GW was ranked third in the Associated Press Class AAAA preseason poll and the Patriots looked the part in a season-opening 73-43 win over Oak Hill on Friday night.
In the middle of it all were two seniors, Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol, who have emerged as the leaders of the team.
Hoffman had a solid night as he picked up where he left off last season shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line to lead all scorers with 21 points.
Nicol, who is a force on offense and defense, drained three 3-pointers and had 11 points in the win. He also had two steals and a block.
Nicol and Hoffman are two of three seniors on the team (Brandon Dennison is the third) and Nicol said the team has a lot of experience to gain.
"We just have to get the games rolling," Nicol said. "We're a little bit inexperienced, a little young. As the season goes along, we'll keep getting better and keep playing more together as the time goes on. Every gameday the goal is to go 1-0. We can only play one game at a time, one possession at a time."
GW may be young but the Patriots showed they can shoot. Nicol was one of five Patriots to hit a 3-pointer as GW was 10-of-15 from long range.
Hoffman said the Patriots are a strong shooting team.
"I feel like we're one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the state," Hoffman said. "We're hitting shots. That's what we kind of have to do. I'm getting my guys open. I have trust in all of them. If it's open I think it's going in."
Nicol thinks it's surreal to be one of the older players on the team. He knows he and Hoffman have important roles as leaders.
"It's weird for us being the old guys," Nicol said. "It feels like it flew by way too fast but we are the old guys. We know how the system goes. We know how practices are. We know how games are. We just have to show the young guys what to do when. Where to be, how to do it. It's all just little things like that in practice and in games."
"I'm really just trying to make everybody else better on the court," Hoffman said. "When me and ben get going, I think everyone else can feed off that energy and we always play well as a team."
Hoffman expects nothing less than a trip to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in March for the Class AAAA state tournament.
"We want to see that Civic Center for sure," Hoffman said. "Throughout the season we have some young guys on the team. We're trying to get them better every day in practice by pushing them every day. By the time we get to March, we're going to get there."
The players talked about what they like about this year's team.
"We're a family," Hoffman said. "I feel like even off the court we all get along real well. We practice, go out to eat, watch a movie. It doesn't matter what it is. We're all family."
"I think we share the ball really well," Nicol said. "That was one thing that really showed [Friday]. We shot open shots which was a big thing for us. I also thought we played defense really well. Overall it was a very good showing for us."
Hoffman and Nicol do a good job of sharing the ball as Hoffman had six assists and Nicol tallied five.
Nicol was Class AAAA first team All-State last year and Hoffman was honorable mention.