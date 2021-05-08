George Washington senior guard Mason Pinkett and veteran coach Rick Greene were selected as the top award winners on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball team. The team was selected by league coaches.
The 6-foot-2 Pinkett was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year and Greene was selected as the MSAC Coach of the Year as the Patriots qualified for the state tournament for a fifth straight season and advanced to Saturday’s Class AAAA finals against Morgantown.
Pinkett averaged 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Patriots while shooting 45% overall, 39% from 3-point range and 77% at the foul line.
Greene, now in his 28th season of coaching at GW, won state championships in 2011 and 2018. The Patriots captured the MSAC championship this season with a title-game win against Huntington and earned the No. 2 seed in this year’s Class AAAA state tournament. Greene entered the state championship game with 471 career wins.
The All-MSAC first team was comprised of four seniors and four juniors. The seniors included Alex Yoakum (George Washington, 21.4 points per game), Amare Smith (Huntington, 13.6), KK Siebert (Cabell Midland, 13.9) and DJ Johnson (South Charleston, 14.1).
The four first-team juniors were Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland, 19.9), Anthony Hersh (Capital, 18.5), Corbin Page (Spring Valley, 20.6) and Bryson Singer (Parkersburg, 16.2).