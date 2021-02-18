George Washington senior Mason Pinkett has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American basketball games.
Pinkett, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 17.3 points and 2.9 assists as a junior, helping the Patriots qualify for the Class AAA state tournament, which was eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
He sank 48 goals from 3-point range last season, shooting 41% from long distance, and was 71% at the free-throw line. Pinkett was selected as the co-captain of the Gazette-Mail’s All-Kanawha Valley team along with Poca’s Isaac McKneely.
More than 700 boys and girls were nominated for the 44th McDonald’s games on Thursday, with Pinkett being included on the nominations for the South team. Nominees came from 44 states and the District of Columbia.
Later this month, the final team rosters of 48 players — 24 boys and 24 girls — will be announced. For the second straight year, the all-star games will not be held because of the pandemic.