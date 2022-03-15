As the boys basketball state tournament convenes this week at the Charleston Coliseum, there are a great number of skilled players competing, especially at the guard position.
In the backcourt alone, you have talent that includes Poca’s Isaac McKneely, the two-time state player of the year, Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year Chandler Schmidt of Cabell Midland and Braden Chapman of defending Class AAA champion Shady Spring.
All of those players have experienced their share of success at the big show. McKneely and Chapman helped their teams to title-game appearances last year and Schmidt’s team has qualified all four of his seasons -- plus, he hit the winning shot in the final seconds to oust defending champion George Washington in the 2019 quarterfinals.
But perhaps another standout guard should take his place in that roll call.
South Charleston sophomore Duane Harris Jr., all 5-foot-8 of him, has proven he can stand tall when it comes to prime-time production.
He leads the Black Eagles in scoring (18.5 points per game) and assists (5.0 per game) and has already doled out some memorable post-season performances:
n In the Black Eagles’ Class AAAA sectional opener, a 68-47 victory at No. 6-ranked Capital, Harris delivered 22 points;
n In the sectional title game, a 54-50 win at No. 4-ranked George Washington, Harris had 10 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 20 seconds left to bump the lead to three. That halted SC’s 13-game losing streak against the Patriots.
n And in last Wednesday’s Region 3 co-final, a 64-49 comeback victory against Princeton, Harris was on full display with 28 points, 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter. He turned in three three-point plays in the first 3:14 of the final period to break the game open.
“He just took over,’’ said Princeton coach Robb Williams. “He was hitting layup after layup, and they were contested. It wasn’t like he was open and taking it. I can’t take anything away from him.’’
That effort helped South Charleston (20-5) earn the No. 4 seed in the state tournament and get a rematch with GW (20-5) at 9 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
SC coach Josh Daniel knows Harris has a knack for finding a crease in the defense, attacking it off the dribble and finishing tough shots in the land of the giants.
“He kind of put us on his back there in the second half [against Princeton],’’ Daniel said, “and kind of willed us to win. And that’s not the first time he’s done that this year.
“He finishes really well at the rim for being so small, and he knows how to get fouled. The kid’s a heck of a basketball player, an All-State basketball player. I’m just so proud of him and all of them. They deserve this success.’’
As point guard, Harris has also been able to distribute the ball well enough that three Black Eagles teammates are also averaging double-figure points -- Mondrell Dean (11.8), Cayden Faucett (11.7) and Bryson Smith (10.5).
Success has been a long time coming for South Charleston, formerly a staple at the state tournament, but a program that hasn’t played there since 2014. Harris was just 8 years old the last time it happened, so he doesn’t want to waste the opportunity.
“We’ll just practice hard,’’ Harris said. “We know we can compete with anybody, so if we believe in ourselves and practice hard and play as a team, we have a pretty good chance of winning.’’