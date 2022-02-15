WINFIELD -- Herbert Hoover's boys team battled through adversity and saved its best basketball for the end.
That is becoming a microcosm of the Huskies’ season.
Class AAA No. 7 Hoover hit 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and used them to hold host No. 6 Winfield at bay as the Huskies prevailed 59-53 in a seesaw affair. The result backed up a 54-53 victory over the Generals on Feb. 5 and, despite the slightly wider margin, was every bit as dramatic.
Huskies star guard Devin Hatfield played only a handful of seconds in the fourth quarter, fouling out with 4:39 to go on a charging call after picking up his fourth late in the third quarter. Still, between his younger brother Dane Hatfield, brothers Levi and Dylan Paxton and some help from Eli Robertson, Hoover forged ahead and walked away with its sixth win in seven games and a season sweep over its Cardinal Conference rival.
“When it’s coming down the stretch, we’re playing our best basketball of the season and that’s what you want to be doing,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “When one guy fouls out or gets in trouble, the rest of the guys picked him up and we played phenomenal as a team.
“I don’t remember the last time Hoover basketball has ever beat Winfield both games. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Even with a final six-point margin, the game was closer than the score indicated. It was a back-and-fourth battle from the outset, with Winfield leading 18-15 after the first quarter, the Huskies surging ahead 29-26 at the half and, after a defensive struggle in the third, the Generals took a 35-34 advantage to the final period.
Within the first few seconds, Hoover reclaimed the lead on a Robertson three-point play that was answered by a deuce from Winfield’s Wyatt Kinder to tie things up. From there, a scoring duel between Dane Hatfield and Winfield’s Ross Musick broke out, with Hatfield scoring nine straight Hoover points and Musick scoring 10 in a row for the Generals, punctuated by a 3-poiniter at the 2:59 mark to tie things up at 47.
Hatfield, still just a freshman, scored a co-team-high 16 points and was 5 for 5 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, and his points helped keep Hoover afloat while Musick seemingly couldn’t miss on the other end.
“Whenever he goes downhill, meaning getting to the basket, he’s hard to stop,” Stricker said. “He’s one of the hardest players to stop in the state being a freshman. I’ve seen a lot of kids play this year, he’s one of the best drivers I’ve seen going into the lane and finishing.”
Hatfield added a pair of free throws six seconds after Musick’s 3 to put the Huskies back up and, finally, Hoover got the stop it needed. Levi Paxton scored on the other end to put the Huskies up four at 51-47 and from there the Huskies made enough free throws to never allow Winfield a chance to even things up.
The closest the Generals (11-8) would get was three at 52-49 after a Musick basket with 1:05 remaining, but Robertson scored on the other end and the Paxtons combined to hit five free throws to close things out.
Musick finished with 16 points, with 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter. But to coach Chris Stephens, it wasn’t enough to make up for the easy buckets and second-chance opportunities the Generals yielded late.
“They got way too many transition points and second-chance baskets,” Stephens said. “We stopped going to the boards and probably our shot selection wasn’t the greatest. When you take a poor shot and you don’t have anybody on the glass, you’re not going to get any rebounds. I thought on their end when they got offensive rebounds we just didn’t rally to the ball hard enough to grab a couple of them.”
Dane Hatfield added 10 boards to the cause with Dylan Paxton chipping in 16 points and Robertson finishing with 12. Daven Wall scored 11 points for Winfield with Seth Shilot narrowly missing a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Generals are 3-7 in their last 10 after an 8-1 start.