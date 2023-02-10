Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eli Robertson made the most of senior night for Herbert Hoover's boys.

Robertson, a senior whose high school career is winding down, scored a game-high 36 points as he led the Class AAA No. 8 Huskies to a 73-60 win over Wayne on Friday at Elkview Middle School. 

