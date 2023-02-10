Eli Robertson made the most of senior night for Herbert Hoover's boys.
Robertson, a senior whose high school career is winding down, scored a game-high 36 points as he led the Class AAA No. 8 Huskies to a 73-60 win over Wayne on Friday at Elkview Middle School.
In the first quarter Friday, Robertson broke Hoover boys basketball's longstanding scoring record of 1,886 points set by Jim Hayes in 1969. Robertson now has 1,213 points at Hoover.
Robertson, who also recorded seven rebounds, was happy his team managed a win on senior night.
"It's definitely nice getting a win. It's a lot better than a loss," Robertson said. "It's like one of the last games [at Elkview Middle]. We'll be at the new school next year. It does mean a lot."
After dropping their first four games of the season, the Huskies (13-6) have been stellar. Hoover has won 13 of its last 15 games since the four-game skid.
Hoover coach Josh Stricker was happy for Robertson but said his team could have put together a more complete performance.
"I was happy for Eli," Stricker said. "Broke Jim Hayes' record that hasn't been touched since 1969. I was very proud of him. Today we hadn't played in a week and I knew we'd be a little sluggish. I tell the guys all the time, 'Good teams -- when you're not playing well -- find a way to win.' We had the better team tonight, but we still did some things I didn't like.
"We didn't move the ball that well on offense. We got it done. We made some good shots. We do dumb things at times too. We need to get back to trusting our teammates and playing together as one. That's how we're going to beat the higher-ranked teams."
Dane Hatfield scored 17 points and Samuel Phillips tallied 15 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double.
Wayne (6-11) was led in scoring by Isaac Meddings, who had 13 points.
Hoover led the entire game as Hatfield and Robertson helped the Huskies to an early 7-0 lead. Hoover led 24-17 after the first quarter and 57-49 at halftime.
The Huskies led by 18 when Robertson hit a 3-pointer to make the score 57-39 midway through the third quarter.
Then, Wayne found its stroke.
The Pioneers rattled off a 10-0 run and the score was 57-49 at the end of three quarters.
Wayne started the fourth quarter with an 8-4 run and was back within four points as Hoover led 61-57 with four minutes left in regulation.
Hoover's defense hung on, however, and the offense went on a 6-0 run to give the Huskies a 67-57 lead with two minutes left.
"[Wayne] come down; they hit shots," Stricker said. "We come down, we don't hit shots. It was just really hard for us to get in a rhythm. If we would have come down and made a couple, great. If not, they have to understand that they have to move the ball a little bit and get back in rhythm."
Robertson said Wayne's defense played a factor.
"We started off good in the first half when they were going man[-to-man defense]," Robertson said. "I felt like we could take it to the basket. Then they went 2-3 and we haven't been played 2-3 that much all year. We struggled hitting shots and they slowed us down. That took us out of our game but a win is a win. Especially this time of the season."
Stricker said it was a bittersweet victory as he honored the first group of seniors he's coached since they were freshmen.
"This is my first group. I had these guys starting out as freshmen," Stricker said. "I knew a majority of them, especially Eli, since they were 8 years old."
Hoover doesn't play again until Feb. 16 at Lewis County. Wayne hosts Teays Valley Christian on Feb. 14.
Herbert Hoover 73, Wayne 60
Wayne;17;13;19;11;--;60
Herbert Hoover;24;19;14;16;--;73
Wayne (6-11)
Staley 9, Meddings 13, May 12, C.Adkins 2, Z.Adkins 10, Marcum 5, Lowe 9
Hoover (13-6)
Burns 3, Buckner 2, Hatfield 17, Robertson 36, Phillips 15