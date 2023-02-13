Eli Robertson has been a crucial part of Herbert Hoover's boys basketball team for four years.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard, who has been starting since he was a freshman, averages 23 points per game and broke a longstanding Herbert Hoover record when the Huskies defeated Wayne by a score of 73-60 on Feb. 10.
Robertson broke the program's scoring record of 1,886 set by Jim Hayes in 1969.
Robertson, who entered the game with 1,177 points, scored a quick 10 points to break the record in the first quarter. Robertson ended the contest with a game-high 36 points and now has 1,213 career points. Robertson also recorded seven rebounds as he led the Huskies to their sixth win in a row.
Robertson was happy to be recognized among Herbert Hoover greats.
"It's awesome being up there with 1,000-point scorers," Robertson said. "Jim Hayes did it without a 3-point line. It's an honor. I'm thankful for sure."
The cherry on top was the fact that Robertson broke the record on senior night as he and five other seniors were honored pregame for their career accomplishment.
"I've played with these guys my whole life and I'm not looking forward to the end of it," Robertson said. "It was a little bit emotional tonight for sure. It’s like one of the last games [at Elkview Middle]. We’ll be at the new school next year. It does mean a lot.”
Hoover coach Josh Stricker is in his fourth year at the helm of the Huskies, meaning this year's group of seniors is the first he's coached since they were freshmen. He said he was proud of Robertson for breaking the record.
I was happy for Eli,” Stricker said. “Broke Jim Hayes’ record that hasn’t been touched since 1969. I was very proud of him. This is my first group. I had these guys starting out as freshmen. I knew a majority of them, especially Eli, since they were 8 years old. It's good to see him have a good game and get the record. Now I hope it's off his chest and now I hope we can just play basketball."
Stricker said it was a privilege to coach Robertson for four years.
"He's the most coachable kid I've ever had," Stricker said. "He listens to you, he buys in. He never questions anything which is amazing. Everything is 'Yes, sir and no, sir.' The next coach to coach him in college is going to get really lucky and is going to get a steal.
"I'm really proud of Eli and how he's handling himself. I started him as a freshman in the first game against Wayne. I said 'Eli you just have to go knock down shots.' You know what? He did. He got a starting job as a freshman and he knew it but he worked his butt off every day in practice. He didn't take a play off or anything like that. I couldn't be more proud of him."
The Class AAA No. 8 Huskies (13-6) started the season off 0-4 but have since won 13 of 15 contests and Robertson thinks his squad will be dangerous come postseason play.
"We started off the season 0-4 and now we're 13-6 so we've gone on a big winning streak," Robertson said. "I think we're hot right now and I think we can go on a run and I think we can win some games in the state tournament."
Hoover has just one more game at Elkview Middle School, where the Huskies have played since a flood damaged most of the old Herbert Hoover High School in 2016.
The new school will be fully operational come next basketball season. Though Robertson will likely be playing in college.
"I'm talking to a couple schools," Robertson said. "We'll see after the season where I go. Whatever my best fit is. I'm just going to play this season out and see what comes to me and we'll go from there."
Stricker said a few schools have interest in Robertson and it shouldn't take much convincing to recruit him.
"There's no selling him," Stricker said. "He's a kid that works in the offseason just as hard as in season and it shows. When I got guys who actually put in the work in the summer it shows. Eli did an amazing job and I can't be more thrilled whatever college he does pick. I wish him nothing but the best."
Hoover has three games left on its regular season slate before heading into sectionals and Robertson will try to eclipse 500 points this season as he has 437 points in 19 games.
The Huskies play at Lewis County on Thursday, host Winfield on Feb. 21 and finish the season at Clay County on Feb. 23. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.