hoover wayne2
Herbert Hoover's Eli Robertson waves to the crowd after setting a new point-scoring record for the school during their game against Wayne on Feb. 10.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Eli Robertson has been a crucial part of Herbert Hoover's boys basketball team for four years.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard, who has been starting since he was a freshman, averages 23 points per game and broke a longstanding Herbert Hoover record when the Huskies defeated Wayne by a score of 73-60 on Feb. 10.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

