Capital’s boys basketball team got hot at the perfect time on Monday night.
The Cougars trailed for nearly the entire game before they took the lead late in the fourth quarter and held on to beat St. Albans 68-66 at St. Albans High.
Anthony Hersh hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in the game and the Cougars came away with the 68-66 win.
“I’m proud of our guys for pulling it out,” Capital coach Matt Greene said. “We had some guys who came in and stepped up for us. We had some early foul trouble. The first half was definitely not one of our better halves of the year. “
“All I can say is ‘Wow,”’ St. Albans coach Dana Womack said. “We’re down four guys tonight with a couple injuries. We fought. We fought hard. Capital is a good team. They’re aggressive. They’re athletic and our guys just stayed under control.”
Capital (10-3) had early foul trouble that was a tad costly as Hersh was given a technical foul at 6:05 in the first quarter. Greene then benched Hersh for the remainder of the first half.
“He just needed time to cool down,” Greene said. “That’s a pretty quick technical the first minute into the game. No warnings or anything. Took him a little while to get under control.”
St. Albans (7-5) took advantage of Hersh’s absence as the Red Dragons outscored the Cougars 31-24 in the first half.
With 2:11 remaining in the third quarter, Hersh re-entered the game and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact. Capital was down 49-44 to start the fourth quarter. Hersh then hit a couple of 3-pointers to put the Cougars within one at 51-50. With 4:11 left in the game, Elijah Poore tied the game at 52 with a mid-range jumper.
Later in the quarter, Jaquez Loveless gave Capital its first lead since the first quarter with a layup to make it 58-56. NuNu Claytor then gave the Red Dragons a 66-65 lead with a 3-point play and the Red Dragons had the ball with less than 30 seconds left. Claytor’s pass to Drew Reed went out of bounds, though, and it was Capital’s ball, setting up Hersh’s game-ending heroics.
Poore was Capital’s leading scorer with 19 points. The Cougars had three other double-figure scorers in Loveless and Hersh who had 13 each and Kcion Welch scored 10.
For the Red Dragons, Claytor led the way with 22 points, Jayden Clark had 18 points and Reed had 18.
