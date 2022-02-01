Anthony Hersh and Wayne Harris matched nearly shot for shot on Tuesday night at Capital High.
Hersh had the last laugh for the Cougars as he scored a team-high 29 points to lead Class Capital over South Charleston 70-61.
The teams are tied for No. 5 in Class AAAA in this week's Associated Press state boys basketball poll.
"South Charleston is gonna play hard, they're a good team," Capital coach Matt Greene said. "They're athletic. They got good shooters. I'm proud of our guys. I think they did a really good job defensively of containing them."
Harris suffered an injury early with a forehead laceration but didn't miss any playing time and came back to drop a game-high 33 points, shooting 15 of 17 from the free-throw line with eight field goals. Hersh was just as good, shooting 12 of 13 from the line with eight field goals.
"He's really tough to guard," Greene said of Hersh. "There's not too many people who are gonna be able to stay in front of him when he can get going like that. He can hit the 3, he can drive, he plays the point for us. He's a well-rounded player.
Capital (8-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Hersh scored four of the Cougars' first five points and South Charleston (9-4) went the first four minutes without a point.
Harris quickly changed that with four straight points before hitting two free throws to give the Black Eagles a 7-6 lead. Capital had an 11-8 lead after the first quarter.
Capital hit three free throws early in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 14-8 lead but the Black Eagles responded with a 11-0 run highlighted by Harris' 3-pointer and took a 19-14 lead midway through the quarter.
Hersh hit two free throws to tie it at 21 and Kcion Welch's 2-pointer gave the Cougars a 23-21 lead at halftime.
Capital started the second half with a 10-4 scoring run, with Hersh scoring six of those points, to take a 33-25 lead. Harris answered as he went 4 of 4 from the line and tied the game at 36 with a 2-pointer later in the third quarter.
With the game tied at 45 and less than 30 seconds left in the third, Hersh hit a buzzer-beating 2-pointer and the Cougars had a 48-45 lead going into the fourth.
Hersh scored 14 points in the third while Harris tallied eight.
In the fourth, Taeshaun Hines hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 51-45 lead and Hersh's field goal later in the quarter gave them a 61-51 lead which South Charleston couldn't overcome.
Elijah Poore was Capital's only other double-figure scorer as he tallied 17 points and Mondrell Dean scored 11 for South Charleston. The Cougars shot 19 of 22 from the line while the Black Eagles made 20 of their 24 free throws.
The victory is a measure of revenge for the Cougars as South Charleston won the Dec. 22 matchup between the teams 59-43.
"We played them earlier this year, we were still getting going," Greene said. "Hersh was out with a shoulder separation so we didn't have him. We're just a little more consistent right now."
South Charleston's next game is on Wednesday at Greenbrier East and Capital's is at Cabell Midland Thursday.