Fresh off a two-week COVID-19 hiatus, Tolsia gets a chance to play for a championship this weekend as the boys Hometown Invitational Tournament wraps up Friday and Saturday at South Harrison High School in Lost Creek.

The Rebels (6-2), ranked No. 8 in Class A, take on South Harrison (7-3) at 8 p.m. Friday to complete pod play in Division I, and the winner takes on Greenbrier West at 7 p.m. Saturday for the D1 championship. The Cavaliers (5-6) hold down the No. 7 spot in the Class A state poll.

The Division 2 title game is already set, with River View playing Meadow Bridge at 5 p.m. Saturday. Seven games in all will be played either Friday or Saturday, including several place-winner games in each division.

The scope of the HIT was cut back this season due to COVID-19 and the abbreviated regular season schedules for teams around West Virginia.

W.Va. Hometown Invitational finals

At South Harrison High

Friday, April 9

6:30 p.m. -- Tygarts Valley vs. East Hardy, Division 1 pods, 5th place

8 p.m. -- Tolsia vs. South Harrison, 2nd round D1 pod play

Saturday, April 10

10:30 a.m. -- Hundred vs Harman, D2 pods, 5th place

Break, clear/sanitize facility

1 p.m. -- Paden City vs. Union, D2 pods, 3rd place

2:30 p.m. -- Clay-Battelle vs. Tolsia-South Harrison loser, D1 pods, 3rd place

Break, clear/sanitize facility

5 p.m. -- River View vs. Meadow Bridge, D2 championship

7 p.m. -- Tolsia-South Harrison winner vs. Greenbrier West, D1 championship

