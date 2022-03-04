When the Herbert Hoover boys basketball team gets hot from long range, it’s hard for opponents to keep up.
The Huskies drained nine 3-pointers on their way to a dominant 58-40 win over Sissonville in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 final Friday at the Walker Convocation Center on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute.
The Huskies (18-6) will play Westside at George Washington High School in their Class AAA regional co-final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sissonville (7-16) will at Shady Spring at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its regional co-final.
The regional co-final winners will advance to the state tournament.
“I was happy with our guys not forcing stuff,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “It was our game to win. We’re not done. I couldn’t be happier for this group. We shot really well.
“Coming in, we didn’t really shoot well against Midland Trail [in the sectional semifinal]. I knew it would be a bad day to play us because we’re not gonna shoot [bad] games back to back. Now we gotta get ready for Westside.”
Sissonville started out shooting well as Ivan Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Ben Smith hit three 2-pointers in a row to give the Indians a 9-5 lead.
However, Devin Hatfield, Eli Robertson and Trevor Rager answered with a 9-0 run and the Huskies took a 14-9 lead into the second quarter.
The scoring run continued for the Huskies in the second as Hatfield and Robertson combined for four 3-pointers (Hatfield three, Robertson one) and Rager added a 2-pointer to put Hoover up 28-9.
Hoover went on a 20-0 scoring run in that stretch and never looked back. Hoover’s lead ballooned to as high as 25 points after Levi Paxton hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Hoover hit five of its nine 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The second half was all Huskies as Sissonville never got back within 10 points and the Hoover-heavy crowd celebrated the sectional title.
Hoover was 21 of 45 from the field, 9 of 21 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the line. Hatfield was the Huskies’ leading scorer as he was 6 of 13 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the line for 18 points. Robertson was Hoover’s other double-figure scorer with 16 points. Dylan Paxton had 10 rebounds.
Sissonville shot 17 of 57 from the field, 4 of 16 from 3-point range and 2 of 8 from the line. Jackson was the only double-figure scorer for Sissonville with 11 points.
Hoover outrebounded Sissonville 36-31 and turned the ball over 13 times compared to Sissonville’s seven turnovers.
“Congrats to Sissonville from last year coming all the way to the sectional championship,” Stricker said. “They had a really good game plan. They played well. They played really good man-to-man defense and they played well against the 3-2 [zone defense].