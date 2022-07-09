Already this summer, Herbert Hoover senior guard Eli Robertson has taken a 10-day trip to Hawai’i. He’s also played a lot of basketball.
And when asked, he said he’d choose basketball every time.
That’s a heck of a place to start building a team for coach Josh Stricker.
“Definitely a good place to start,” Stricker agreed after a game against Hedgesville at the Patriot Shootout at George Washington High School last week. “Eli has been phenomenal this summer. Colleges are coming in like crazy and, as you saw today, he can play.”
Luckily for the Huskies, Robertson isn’t the only key piece returning to a program that has made the state tournament in each of the last two seasons. Hoover made quarterfinal exits in each of those trips, losing to the eventual state champion (Shady Spring in 2020 and Fairmont Senior last year) both times and that has the group striving for more. That work started last week as the team attended both the Patriot Shootout and the Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout at West Virginia State.
“I definitely know I want to go back, that’s for sure,” Robertson said after a game against Hedgesville at GW. “My sophomore year we went down there and got killed by Shady [87-45]. We felt like we missed a good chance against Fairmont — me and [graduated guard] Devin [Hatfield] missed a couple of shots we don’t usually miss. We lose by [nine] points [56-47], they win the state championship, so I definitely want to go back. I feel like we can win some games this year.”
That would certainly be the next step in the program’s progression but it’s a crowded Class AAA field the Huskies are attempting to conquer. Shady and Fairmont both figure to be loaded for another run next season as will Logan and Scott among several others.
But Robertson is back as is sophomore guard Dane Hatfield, senior guard Levi Paxton and 6-foot-5 senior post player Sam Phillips. Along with them are several young, developing players that got plenty of action last week as Hatfield and Paxton were absent while practicing football and Phillips was on vacation. That includes sophomore point guard Donnie Brown, junior Wes Miller, senior Elijah Saunders as well as Cameron Buckner, who did not play last season.
“Whenever they listen to me and buy in, the sky is the limit and I feel really good about this team just like I have about all the others,” Stricker said. “Everyone just has to believe that team is the most important thing and after that we’ll see what happens.”
With the others gone, Robertson was given an early opportunity to take control as a leader.
“I’m the only returning starter playing out here today, we’ve got two or three guys that will play varsity but otherwise it’s just me and the JV,” Robertson said. “I’m just trying to teach them, run some plays and get them into it.
“I think everyone just needs to learn their role, listen to the coaches and we need a lot of people to get better and get stronger for sure.”
Though the loss of Devin Hatfield (15.2 points per game) will certainly take some getting used to, Robertson (16.3) and Dane Hatfield (12.5) provide plenty of scoring punch to buoy the team while the others round into form.
Long an afterthought in basketball, Hoover made its first state-tournament appearance in 2017 under current South Charleston coach Josh Daniel and now have made three of the last five fields (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) with the last two coming under Stricker. And with the foundation laid and the pieces returning, Stricker and company believe the time for another step up the ladder is now. All of the summer’s preparation comes with that in mind.
“I tell everybody that Josh Daniel laid the foundation and I’m just building on it right now,” Stricker said. “I want to make the state tournament, obviously, but I want to go and win a game or two and hopefully go to the state championship. Obviously, Shady is very good, obviously, Fairmont Senior is very talented but there’s no reason we can’t catch them off guard and if I get everyone to participate and buy in like they did last year, the sky is the limit. And we could have a better team than last year.”