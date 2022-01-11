HUNTINGTON -- Three words -- "others receiving votes" -- were all the motivation Huntington High needed Tuesday night.
The unranked Highlanders (5-3) upset No. 2 George Washington (5-1) 61-58 in overtime in the Lucas-Archer Gym. Huntington was the first team outside the top 10 in the Class AAAA rankings Monday.
"The guys took it as a challenge," Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said of the rankings snub. "We coaches don't look at it, but I heard people mention it."
No one was more upset with the lack of a ranking than guard Jaylen Motley. The 5-foot-11 senior scored 24 points, 21 on 3-point shots.
"Motley's performance speaks for itself," Patriots coach Rick Greene said. "He's a great 3-point shooter and I thought I covered that in the scouting report, but we left him open too often."
Motley took advantage, making 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range. He swished a trio of 3-pointers in a span of 2:12 of the third quarter as the Highlanders built their largest lead, 41-32. He made another, more-difficult shot from beyond the arc in overtime to give Huntington a 56-54 lead despite sound defense by GW.
"When you let a great shooter hit shots, it's tough to stop," Greene said.
The Patriots trailed most of the game and were behind 51-43 with 2:54 left in regulation. Brendan Hoffman, a transfer from Huntington High, sandwiched a pair of baskets and one free throw around a Ben Nicol basket and an Isaac McCallister foul shot to tie it and force the extra period.
McCallister scored from the lane and Taran Fitzpatrick made a free throw to put the Patriots up 54-51 before Huntington's Mikey Johnson made a 2-pointer and Motley a 3-point shot to give the Highlanders the lead. Hoffman's layup with 1:35 to go tied it 56-56.
George Washington turned the ball over and Montez Tubbs made a layup with 36 seconds left to give Huntington a 58-56 lead it never lost. Johnson added three foul shots before Fitzpatrick's basket at the buzzer set the final score.
"We played really solid defense," Holmes said, noting GW had 19 turnovers to Huntington's 12, helping negate a 29-14 rebounding deficit. "The young guys stepped up and we took a step in the right direction."
Johnson scored 15 points and Malik McKneely 10. Nicol scored 11 on 4-for-13 shooting.
"Mikey Johnson took it as a challenge to guard one of the top players in the state," Holmes said, referring to all-stater and major-college prospect Nicol.
George Washington hosts Greater Beckley Christian Thursday.