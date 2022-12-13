HURRICANE -- Grant Barclay had a chance to tie Tuesday's game between Hurricane and Capital at 66 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
The shot didn't fall, though, and Hurricane (2-2) escaped with a 66-63 win over the Cougars (0-1) in a nail-biter at Hurricane High.
It's a bounce-back win for Hurricane after the Redskins dropped two in a row, the most recent loss being an 102-39 rout at the hands of Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown.
Capital opened its season with the loss and the new-look Cougars seemed to have a lot of rust to work out. The Cougars left a lot of points on the free throw line as they were 19 of 38 as a team.
Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland explained his team's keys to victory.
"We just had to take care of the ball and start rebounding which we did a pretty good job of," Sutherland said. "We got in foul trouble. Mondrell [Dean] stepped it up and rebounded really well. Then LaRon [Dues] and Carson [O'Dell] the two freshmen come in and they did a really good job of handling the ball."
Dean finished with 19 points, Dues scored 9 and O'Dell tallied six points. Hurricane was led by Jackson Clark who scored 23 points.
"Tonight was really on our coaches," Dean said. "They put us in a position to win. Our team came out to play defense. Capital is a good team. They like to kick out 3-pointers and get up a lot. We slowed it down."
Sutherland said his team had trouble from the free throw line, too, but he things the Redskins have improved compared to last season.
"If we made our foul shots it wouldn't have been as close as it was but we couldn't make our foul shots," Sutherland said. "We made one out of two instead of two out of two. This time last year we would have lost that game. This year we have some senior leadership. That brings that kind of swagger, leadership that we need to help us get over the humps."
The teams traded baskets to start the game until Hurricane jumped out to a 12-5 lead midway through the first. As the first quarter ended, Clark followed Dean's missed jumper with a layup to give the Redskins a 24-15 lead.
In the second, Brayden Whittington's 3-pointer gave Hurricane its largest lead of the night as the Redskins took a 31-19 lead.
Capital didn't go away, though, as it went on an 8-2 run to make the score 33-27.
Hurricane had a 40-33 lead at halftime.
Capital looked much stronger in the second half as the Cougars came out with a 5-0 run led by Dajavon Mills and the score was 40-38 in favor of Hurricane.
With 4:14 left in the third quarter Markel Booker hit a free throw to tie the game at 44 -- the first time the game was tied since the first quarter.
Capital stuck around but never took the lead as Hurricane answered every time Capital tied the game and the score was 52-50 in favor of the Redskins heading into the fourth.
Demahjae Clark's floater tied the game at 52 to start the final period, Dean responded by hitting one of two field goals and then Clark helped Capital take its first lead since the first quarter.
Clark was fouled with Hurricane leading 53-52 and he hit both free throws. Capital had a 54-53 lead with 7:23 left in the game.
The Cougars got out to a 58-54 lead but Dean and O'Dell came in clutch as they carried the Redskins on an 8-3 run with O'Dell scoring all six of his points on that run and Hurricane was back out to a 62-61 lead.
Capital had plenty of chances to take the lead back. With Hurricane leading 64-61 and less than two minutes remaining, the Redskins turned the ball over on two straight possessions but Capital didn't take advantage.
Capital eventually took advantage as Jaquez Loveless stole the ball from O'Dell and scored to make the score 64-63, but it was too little too late. Dean was fouled on the next possession and hit two free throws to give Hurricane a 66-63 lead.
Barclay got a 3-point shot off from the corner with time running down but it bounced off the rim and Hurricane celebrated a center court.
Demahjae Clark led Capital with 21 points.
Capital's next game will be on Friday at noon against Calvary Baptist at George Washington as part of the GWHS Holiday Classic.
Hurricane will host Musselman on Friday at 8 p.m.