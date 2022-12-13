Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hurricane capital7
Hurricane's LaRon Dues goes up the basket over Capital's Jaquez Loveless during Tuesday's game between the team's at Hurricane High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE -- Grant Barclay had a chance to tie Tuesday's game between Hurricane and Capital at 66 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation. 

The shot didn't fall, though, and Hurricane (2-2) escaped with a 66-63 win over the Cougars (0-1) in a nail-biter at Hurricane High.

Rick Farlow covers sports.