HURRICANE -- LaRon Dues put Hurricane's boys basketball team on his back in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's matchup against Cabell Midland. 

The freshman scored 10 of Hurricane's 23 points in the final period to help Hurricane over the Class AAAA No. 10 Knights with a 61-55 victory in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at Hurricane High. 

