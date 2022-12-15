Hurricane's Mondrell Dean had a strong senior season on the football field.
He was a key role player in Hurricane's first Class AAA state semifinal appearance in program history as a linebacker and running back.
Dean earned Class AAA All-State honors as a linebacker and earned the Howley Award as the state's top linebacker.
Dean had a quick turnaround as his football season ended on Nov. 26 and he went straight into basketball season.
It's nothing he isn't used to, as this is his third year of playing basketball and football.
It is, however, Dean's first year playing at Hurricane as he transferred to the school after playing at South Charleston his first three years of high school.
Dean showed the home crowd what he can do on Tuesday as he helped the Redskins (2-2) to a 66-63 win over Capital to break a two-game losing streak.
Dean scored 19 points in the win and he was the game's second highest scorer as Jackson Clark had 23 points for the Redskins.
Dean gave credit to his coaching staff -- one that is new to him -- for setting the team up to win.
"They put us in a position to win," Dean said. "Our team came out to play defense. Capital is a good team. We slowed them down. We just want to keep that mentality going into these next two games."
Dean's head coach, Lance Sutherland, said Dean brings a sense of leadership that wasn't there in the past.
"He's a very good leader on the floor," Sutherland said. "Even in practice, he'll walk through and make suggestions and it really helps the other guys know where they're supposed to be."
Sutherland said Dean is still getting into the swing of things on the basketball court but said he'll come around.
"His outside shot isn't where it should be yet," Sutherland said. "He's been working on it. When he gets his basketball legs, the shooting will come."
Sutherland isn't surprised that Dean switched from a leadership role on the football field to a leadership role on the basketball court as quickly as he did.
"That's just the kind of person he is," Sutherland said. "The more he gets used to being with us and switching seasons, the better he'll be. It takes a physical specimen to do that. People are afraid of him too. They don't want to guard him. He can post up. He's a dual threat."
Being a dual threat isn't something that's new to Dean. He was something of a multi-threat on the football field. He agrees he and fellow football players Bryson Murrell and LaRon Dues are still in transition mode.
"Basketball is different," Dean said. "We're trying to get our shots back up. We were lifting, it makes us shoot farther. It's making us not handle the ball well. We're getting back into the groove."
Opposing teams know Dean as a strong defender on the football field with high IQ. Dean explained some of his best attributes on the basketball court.
"I'm vocal on defense and I can be a team leader," Dean said. "I hustle and make sure people are in the right spots. Playing in the paint, getting rebounds, putting it back up. Just being aggressive with the ball. It's really fun. Whether you have a helmet on or you don't we just get ready to play basketball. Just out there playing with the guys."
Hurricane has a busy weekend with a game Friday night at Westside at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday home game against Hurricane at 6 p.m.