The giant-killers from Charleston Catholic didn’t get to South Charleston.
D.J. Johnson missed just one shot from the floor and scored 22 points Wednesday evening as Class AAA South Charleston handled the Class A Irish 66-60 in the finale of the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
The 6-foot-6 Johnson made 9 of 10 from the floor (his only miss was a blocked shot) and he constantly got good position underneath against the smaller Irish (12-5), who had beaten Cabell Midland and Wheeling Central this season and have gone 3-3 against top-five teams in any class.
“Not a whole lot of people have answers for D.J. if we can get him the basketball,’’ said SC coach Josh Daniel. “So we’re going to continue to throw it to him. He’s done a good job.’’
The Black Eagles (9-8) led by just two points after one quarter, but broke it open to the tune of a 36-20 halftime lead and were able to keep the Irish at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The closest the Irish got was the final reading when Zion Suddeth hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Probably the best chance for Catholic came with 3:17 left when it cut the deficit to 54-46 and Suddeth saw a ball roll tantalizingly around the rim and out in the midst of a late rally.
The big first half put SC in a position where it could fend off the final charges of the Irish.
“That first half was as well as we’ve played in a while,’’ Daniel said. “Catholic’s got a good team and they’ve beaten a lot of good teams. We got kind of a comfortable lead in the first half, but I was a little disappointed we couldn’t put it away at the end. But overall, it was a good team win, especially with a couple of guys still out.’’
South Charleston had lost to Class AAA-ranked Woodrow Wilson just 24 hours earlier, so Daniel was glad to see that his players had enough stamina to survive.
“It was a quick turnaround from last night,’’ he said. “Our guys struggled a little bit with some legs, especially since we played Woodrow Wilson last night. I’m glad our kids responded after a tough loss. It was a good win.’’
Quay Sutton, SC’s leading scorer on the season, dropped in 21 points on Wednesday and Darius Dawson added 12. Xavier Bausley led a balanced rebounding effort for the Black Eagles with six. Bradley Jones had three of SC’s nine steals.
For Charleston Catholic, Aiden Satterfield ended up with 16 points and Suddeth 13. Marshall Pile grabbed seven rebounds prior to fouling out with 2:05 left. Pile also turned in four steals.