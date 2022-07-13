The inaugural Par Mar KVC 2K Summer Championships boys basketball tournament took place on Wednesday at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.
KVC stands for Kanawha Valley Conference, which disbanded in the early 1990s and became the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Capital boys coach Matt Greene came up with the idea and name to pay homage to the old conference.
“When I was a kid and my dad [George Washington boys coach Rick Greene] was coaching at GW in the eighties, that was the conference they played in, the Kanawha Valley Conference,” Matt Greene said. “That ended up turning into the MSAC and got even bigger.”
It was a joint effort by the Greenes to start the tournament. They invited all eight original members of the KVC: George Washington, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans, Capital (Charleston, Stonewall Jackson), Herbert Hoover, Riverside (DuPont, East Bank) and Sissonville.
The original plan was to run two-day-long double-elimination tournament among the eight teams but Riverside and Sissonville couldn’t make it, so it became a one-day single-elimination tournament. Pool play was in the morning and the tournament was in the afternoon.
“We were trying to get all eight and we had planned on doing a double-elimination tournament,” Matt Greene said. “Where we could only get six we just went on to the pool play and tournament. But it’s a Kanawha Valley championship coming from the old school KVC conference. That’s why we have these teams in it. We didn’t really open it up state-wide to other people. We kept it specific to these teams.”
Matt Greene said he was in his car one day thinking about things to do during Kanawha County’s three-week live period in July, that’s when he came up with the idea to start the tournament.
“We’re like the only county in the state that had the three weeks during this time, so we started talking about just having a city championship and then it just kind of grew and escalated,” Matt Greene said.
“I remember as a kid having the KVC and I realized we were tying all those teams together. We were just trying to come up with a [name] and it tied in with KVC and 2K, so we’re bringing it in to the new school.”
“It was totally Matt’s idea,” Rick Greene said. “What prompted it was the three-week period and Matt wanted to bring back the old KVC schools since we’re all in the county stuck in the same three-week period where there’s no one else to play.”
George Washington won the tournament and Matt Greene said he really liked the way it ran in its first year.
“We’ve had fun, it’s been very competitive,” he said. “We’ve had good games, we get to see people we don’t always get to see because the teams in the Kanawha Valley aren’t in the same conference now or even in the same division across the state. It’s been good. We’d like to get the other two teams in it next year and do this again.”
Walker Convocation Center has hosted a couple of prep basketball events over the past couple of weeks during the Kanawha County three-week period and Matt Greene said it’s good to have such a venue to host these events.
“It’s a great facility,” he said. “They’re really gracious in allowing us to come down and use the facility. And it’s special for me to come back where I played here and coached here. Any time I can coach a game down here I enjoy doing that.”