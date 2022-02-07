After his team lost its first game in lopsided fashion in a 66-44 setback at Poca on Friday, Logan boys basketball coach Zach Green said that his team would only be better for it.
It sure didn’t take long for his Wildcats to prove him right.
Falling from the ranks of the unbeaten on Friday, the Wildcats dragged newly minted Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior with them just three days later as they shook off a shaky first quarter and held off the Polar Bears for a 72-64 win Monday night at the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University in Institute.
All the things that didn’t work against the Dots seemed to be found again on Monday as Logan shot 52.1% from the floor (25 for 48), made 11 of its final 12 free throws and scored 24 points off of Fairmont turnovers in handing the Polar Bears a loss.
For Green, there was little doubt that Friday’s disappointment led directly to Monday’s jubilation.
“We got refocused in the locker room before we left Poca, I think it was kind of a wake-up call for us,” Green said. “They responded well tonight and I’m proud of them.”
It certainly wasn’t going so well as Fairmont Senior jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and clung to a narrow 35-34 advantage at halftime. In that first half, the Polar Bears gathered eight offensive rebounds, turning those into 11 second-chance points while holding Logan to none.
However, the Wildcats drew a third foul on Polar Bears big man Eric Smith early in the third quarter and were able to reverse that statistic in the second half, outscoring Senior Logan (12-1) also clamped down on defense in the second half. After Fairmont Senior shot 53.8% in the first half, the Polar Bears were limited to 9 of 25 (36%) in the second. Much of it was due to Logan’s ball pressure led, by point guard Scotty Browning as the Wildcats forced the Polar Bears into miscues while turning it over just six times themselves.
“That was the focus before the game too, we just failed to do it,” Green said of rebounding. “They’re a big, athletic team and we knew if we couldn’t keep them off the glass we couldn’t get out and run. That’s what we like to do. Stops and rebounds are first for us. We had to reemphasize that in the locker room and we came out in the second half and did a much better job.”
Logan, which fell to No. 3 in the latest AAA boys rankings, opened the second half on a 12-4 run, seizing a 46-39 lead, an advantage it wouldn’t relinquish again. From there, the Polar Bears (11-1) were playing catch-up and almost got there a couple of times, the latest of which came with under three minutes to go as Pharoah Fields buried a 3 to make the score 61-59.
But Aidan Slack was fouled on the ensuing possession and swished a pair of free throws, a common theme for the night as Slack scored 14 points while making just one field goal but going 12 for 13 from the line. From there, the Wildcats would miss just once in their next 10 attempts, making it impossible for the Polar Bears to gain much ground.
“That’s a point of emphasis,” Green said. “Last year we lost the regional finals in overtime going 10 for 23 from the foul line, so we spent the offseason shooting a lot of foul shots and did some things in practice to put some more pressure on those guys every day and I think we saw the results of that today.”
Post player Jackson Tackett led Logan with 21 points with Browning adding 18. DeSean Good had 20 points to lead Fairmont Senior, with 16 of that coming in the first half. He also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Smith finished with 12 points and nine boards in just 21 minutes with Fields chipping in 11 points.