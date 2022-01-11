LOGAN -- Winfield has been on Logan's radar for quite some time now.
After falling to the Generals in last year's Class AAA regional co-final on their home floor, preventing the Wildcats from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2012, Logan had a score to settle with Winfield.
That score was Tuesday night at Willie Akers Arena in a clash of the unbeatens as Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan toppled No. 4 Winfield 62-58.
Logan, which had already knocked off previous No. 1 and defending state champion Shady Spring this season, notched another marquee win, improving to 7-0 overall on the season and 3-0 in Cardinal Conference action.
Winfield, which came to Logan last April and knocked off the Wildcats 56-53 en route to a state tournament berth, dropped to 7-1.
Aiden Slack led Logan's balanced scoring with 16 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and sparked Logan in the fourth quarter, helping the Wildcats stave off the Generals' late charge.
Jaxon Cogar pitched in 15 points, Scotty Browning 14 and Garrett Williamson 10 for Logan.
Josh Cook drilled five 3s -- all in the first half -- and finished with 19 points to pace Winfield. Seth Shilot netted 15 and Elijah Crompton 14. Shilot also connected on a trio of treys.
Winfield canned 10 3-pointers on the night and outrebounded Logan 30-25.
Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, filling in for head coach Zach Green, who was feeling ill, said the Wildcats did not play their best game but Winfield's tough play was a huge factor in that.
“They had a lot to do with that,” Steve Browning said of the Generals. “They came to play. We didn't guard enough defensively on the perimeter in the first half. Cook played really well. He's not a starter but he could be a starter for many teams and he can shoot it. We left them open for four or five uncontested 3s and they knocked them down.”
The game was in doubt until the very end.
Crompton's put-back with eight seconds left pulled Winfield to within one possession, 61-58.
Williamson was then fouled with 7.4 ticks to go and was able to split from the foul line, putting the game out of reach.
Logan led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter after trailing 29-28 to the Generals at the half.
Slack helped spark the Wildcats, playing his best game of the season.
Leading by just three in the third, Slack hit a pair of free throws, later drilled a 3 and scored on a layup, putting Logan ahead 55-46 with 3:46 to go.
“He made some big shots, some big 3s and some big free throws,” Logan coach Browning said. “He made some good, hard drives to the rim. It was good to see him do that. We have four kids averaging double figures. If we can get Aiden Slack to contribute, that's within his realm.”
Winfield coach Chris Stephens said his team didn't play its best.
“I told them at halftime that all the little plays would decide whether we would win or lose the game,” Stephens said. “We had way too many turnovers. We didn't handle the ball very well. We didn't execute everything but it was a great game and we were playing a great team. If you want to come in here and win you have to earn it. It's a good mid-season barometer to where we are at. Logan earned the victory tonight.”
Tuesday's game was the only scheduled meeting between the two Cardinal Conference rivals this season.
The Wildcats and Generals, however, could possibly meet again in the regional finals for the second straight year if either teams win its sectional and the other is the runner-up.
“It's possible but I think they are the best team in their sectional on that side,” Steve Browning said.
Logan made 24 of 47 of its field goals for 51%. Winfield was 21 of 52 from the floor for 40.4%, including 10 of 27 from 3-point land. The Wildcats made 11 of 18 from the free-throw line to Winfield's 6 of 10.
Steve Browning said he's unsure about Green's status for this week. It's not COVID related, he said. Browning stepped in for Green last season for three games due to COVID contact tracing issues.
“He's sick right now,” he said. “He tested negative today [for COVID] but he didn't feel very well at all. I talked to him some and he was feeling pretty bad. Hopefully, he will get better. I did not sign up to do this. Two years ago, I coached against Chapmanville and last year we had the three games with Lincoln County, Nitro and Man that I stepped in for him.”
The Generals had a long layoff before Tuesday night's game. The last time Winfield played was 15 days ago in a 60-44 win at Lincoln on Dec. 28.
A game on Jan. 4 at Chapmanville was wiped out due to COVID issues within the CRHS program, and then a Jan. 7 home game with Ripley was postponed due to last week's snowstorm.
“It wasn't really rust with the long layoff,” Stephens said. “It was just I thought that we did not have enough quality practices leading up to it. We still have a long way to go. We have to get ready for Friday night.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action on Friday night at Scott, beginning a four-game road stand. Winfield hosts Hurricane on Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.