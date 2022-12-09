Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Logan Hoover
Logan’s Julius Clancy (1) and Herbert Hoover’s Elijah Saunders (2) fight for a loose ball during Thursday's game between the teams at Logan High School. 

 PHOTO BY Boothe Davis

LOGAN – After starting the year off with a win in Sissonville earlier this week, Logan's boys basketball team returned to Willie Akers Arena for its first home game of the season on Thursday.

The Wildcats kept the momentum rolling as they took care of the Herbert Hoover Huskies by a score of 78-52 at Logan High.

