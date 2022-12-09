LOGAN – After starting the year off with a win in Sissonville earlier this week, Logan's boys basketball team returned to Willie Akers Arena for its first home game of the season on Thursday.
The Wildcats kept the momentum rolling as they took care of the Herbert Hoover Huskies by a score of 78-52 at Logan High.
Logan (2-0) put the pressure on right from the get go with a fast and physical full-court press game plan that had the Huskies (0-1) rattled for the entire first half.
Logan maintained the lead for the entire game as the Wildcats were led by Scotty Browning's 28 points.
Within the first three minutes of play, Logan had a 10-point lead after a Garrett Williamson 3-pointer. Hoover finally got on the board after back-to-back 3-pointers from Eli Robertson. The Huskies didn't score again until five minutes remained in the second quarter.
Browning was a terror when driving to the basket. No matter how cluttered the paint was, he found a way to get inside and make it count. He had 15 points in the first half.
With just under two minutes left to play in the second quarter, Logan extended its lead to 16. Herbert Hoover struggled to get any shots to go for the entire first half as Logan had a 39-22 halftime lead.
Heading into the third quarter, the Huskies came out of the break with some momentum as Robertson and Donovan Brown finally started hitting more shots. Not only did Hoover score more consistently, but the Huskies gave the Wildcats a taste of their own medicine with a full-court press of their own.
Brown and Camron Buckner were attacking the ball on defense and managed to get a couple of turnovers. With 4:33 left in the third, Robertson made a strong move to the basket for a layup and got fouled in the process. The shot went in, and he made the ensuing foul shot that cut the deficit to just nine points.
In a matter of two possessions, the Wildcats took control after back-to-back 3-pointers from Derek Browning.
The third quarter ended with the Wildcats leading 57-44.
In the fourth, the Huskies showed fatigue. Eventually, midway through the quarter, Logan pulled away. Julius Clancy had three steals that led to more scoring opportunities from a cast of Wildcats.
Williamson was a force to be reckoned with all night. He caused the Huskies trouble inside the paint and had two blocks.
Logan eventually ran the clock out with a 26-point lead to end the game.
The Huskies look to regroup with a weekend matchup on Dec. 10 in a road trip to Phillip Barbour to battle against the Colts. Logan will travel north on Dec. 10 in what will be an interesting contest against the defending Class AAA state champ ion Fairmont Senior.