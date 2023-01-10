Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN – It was a 3-point shooting at Willie Akers Arena for a matchup between Class AAA No. 6 Logan (7-5) and Class AA No. 8 Poca (6-4).

Both teams evenly for three. In the fourth, though, the Wildcats caught fire and the defense to forced multiple turnovers to pull away from the Dots and secure a 57-47 victory on Tuesday.