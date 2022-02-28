A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 1, 2022 @ 8:47 pm
Jackson Tackett tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Logan past Lincoln County 77-42 in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball tournament Monday in Logan.
Aiden Slack added 10 points and 10 rebounds, Scottie Browning chipped in 11 points and Garrett Williamson scored 10 for the Wildcats (21-2).
Cam Blevins paced the Panthers with nine points.
Logan hosts the Scott-Wayne winner Friday in the sectional final.
