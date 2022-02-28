Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jackson Tackett tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Logan past Lincoln County 77-42 in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball tournament Monday in Logan.

Aiden Slack added 10 points and 10 rebounds, Scottie Browning chipped in 11 points and Garrett Williamson scored 10 for the Wildcats (21-2).

Cam Blevins paced the Panthers with nine points.

Logan hosts the Scott-Wayne winner Friday in the sectional final.