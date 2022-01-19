Nitro got a measure of revenge in its big win at home against Class AAA No. 4 Winfield.
After losing to Winfield 65-60 in overtime on Dec. 17, the Wildcats (5-6) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena and never looked back on their way to a 57-45 win over the Generals (8-2).
The win snapped Nitro’s four-game losing streak and was its first win since defeating Charleston Math & Science (South Carolina) on Dec. 28.
“We needed it,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. “We’ve had a rough couple week’s since we’ve played Poca. They needed it. I challenged them and they did what we asked tonight.”
Seniors Trevor Lowe (Austin Lowe’s son) and Bryce Myers showed out for the Wildcats in the win as Lowe scored a game-high 21 points and Myers scored 11.
“That was the best game Bryce has played this year,” Austin Lowe said. “We gotta get more out of the other three other than just Kolton [Painter] and Trevor.”
“We came in the game as underdogs and we came out fast moving the ball,” Trevor Lowe said. “Kolton got into foul trouble and Bryce stepped up, I stepped up. We all worked as a team to come out with a win.”
Austin Lowe said Trevor Lowe has been Nitro’s most efficient player night in and night out.
“He stepped up a little bit while we were out of town,” Austin Lowe said. “Last couple of games he’s really carried us. He’s kind of the glue. He holds everybody together. He holds everybody accountable. He’s vocal in practice. He was vocal tonight in the huddle. He’s a good leader for us.”
Lowe has the second-most points per game for Nitro this season with 13.2 (behind Painter’s 16.6). He also has 5.1 rebounds per game which is second most behind Painter’s 5.8.
Both Trevor Lowe and Myers talked about the keys to being successful as a team and personally.
“Defense has won us all of our games other than Poca,” Trevor Lowe said. “We had a bad five or six games, weren’t moving the ball.”
“[We] have to play as a team,” Myers said. “We had problems playing as a team early in the season. We’re getting back to it now and it’s really showing in practice and in the games.”
Nitro’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Wildcats are set to host Class AAA No. 1 Logan on Jan. 25.
“That’s a big win for us going into Logan,” Austin Lowe said. “We can beat anybody on our schedule. I believe it.”