There was a stretch in the third quarter Saturday evening when George Washington had to rely on lesser-known scorers to keep its title hopes afloat. But when the game was really on the line later, All-Stater Mason Pinkett completely took over.
Pinkett scored 17 of his team’s 21 points in an eight-minute stretch and wound up with 26 as the Patriots boarded a 62-51 victory over Huntington in the boys finals of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at South Charleston High School.
It’s the second straight MSAC championship for GW (10-1), which is now 6-1 in the finals since the Night of Champions format was adopted in 2003.
“That’s just the player I am,’’ Pinkett said. “I’m a competitor and I’m going to win at all costs when my team needs me. I’m going to come through and do what I need to do to win.’’
The game was tight until the final five minutes, with five ties and 10 lead changes despite the fact the Highlanders (9-2) were without Eli Archer and coach Ty Holmes and that their top two scorers were saddled with foul problems.
Huntington led 27-24 at the half and was still within one point at 47-46 in the fourth quarter when Pinkett put the finishing touches on his one-man show.
He hit a free throw, then put his defender on skates twice in a row, settling for pull-up jumpers that bumped GW’s lead to 52-46. A Pinkett steal and layup with 2:35 remaining raised the advantage to 56-46 and Huntington was never able to mount another rally.
“Let’s put it in perspective,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene. “Huntington didn’t have Archer, they just got off COVID. They are the best team we’ve played even without those guys. They’re in position to make a great tournament run.
“I hate to cliché it, but everybody contributed for us. Of course, there’s our senior guards [Pinkett and Alex Yoakum], but Ben [Nicol] gave us a great boost when we needed it. He got us loose and took the pressure off our guards.’’
The first 11 points of the third quarter for GW were not scored by either Pinkett or Yoakum (17 points) as Nicol and Taran Fitzpatrick took over the production for a short while. Fitzpatrick finished with 10 points and Nicol six.
Huntington showed flashes of brilliance, but was hindered by 20 of 67 shooting (30%) and 17 turnovers.
“Of course, the shooting’s the main thing,’’ said Highlanders assistant coach Tony Shackelford. “But we try to stress boxing out and crashing the boards, and we didn’t do it very well this evening.
“That’s why we have to live with this outcome. Until we learn that, we’re not going to be able to go anywhere. Once we do learn that, we have the players to beat a really good team.’’
Jaylen Motley led Huntington with 17 points and Amare Smith scored 12 with 10 rebounds. Brendan Hoffman grabbed 11 missed shots for the Highlanders. Shackelford also pointed out his team’s 8 of 28 effort on 3s.
“Down the stretch, everybody wanted to get it back all at once,’’ he said, “and just continued shooting 3s. At one point, we were down one and I think the next three shots were all 3-pointers. If we get inside or drive to the hole, we can chip away at it slowly. But they’re young and that’s why we continue teaching them.’’
Pinkett also turned in a double-double with 11 rebounds and Fitzpatrick had eight. Pinkett said GW wanted to prove it was better than Huntington, which came into the week ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, one spot ahead of the Patriots.
“We definitely had something to prove,’’ Pinkett said. “If I’m not mistaken, they were ahead of us in the 4-A rankings and we wanted to come out and show the state that was a mistake.’’
Huntington was going for its first MSAC title since 2007, when O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson led the Highlanders to a state title.
Cabell Midland 76, Parkersburg 47: Chandler Schmidt led five players in double-figure scoring with 21 points as the Knights won the boys third-place game at the Night of Champions. Also for Midland (10-3), Palmer Riggio scored 16 points, K.K. Siebert 14, Dominic Schmidt 10 and Jaydyn Johnson 10.
For the Big Reds (4-7), Bryson Singer had 11 points. Midland led 21-5 after one quarter.
MSAC honors: The conference announced two of its annual honorees Saturday — Spring Valley’s Tim George (athletic director of the year) and Capital’s Larry Bailey (principal of the year). The player and coach awards will be released at a later date.