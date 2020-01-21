POCA — It’s a good thing for Poca that Isaac McKneely erupted for 39 points Tuesday night, because the Dots needed every last one of them.
McKneely, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, gunned in six more 3-pointers and finished one off his career high in scoring as the Dots withstood an unexpected tussle from Putnam County rival Buffalo before prevailing 70-60 at Allen Osborne Court at Poca High School.
The Dots (10-2), ranked No. 4 in Class AA, built leads as large as 11 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half, but never really put away the Class A Bison (3-6) until the final 42 seconds, when McKneely and Noah Rittinger combined to make all five of their free throws.
“Buffalo really played hard,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “They really outscrapped us and they got all the loose balls and rebounds and we didn’t guard like we were supposed to. So we’re no better than anybody else when you don’t do what you’re supposed to do. We’re fortunate. We’re lucky. If Isaac didn’t have the game he had, we were in trouble.’’
McKneely popped in 20 points in the first half as the Dots led 30-23. But he didn’t get much support in the scoring column until Rittinger — scoreless through three quarters — tallied all 10 of his points in the final period.
Buffalo came within 54-52 on Ian Thompson’s three-point play with 4:22 left in the game and was still down just five when Jackson England meshed two free throws with 34 seconds remaining to make it 65-60. McKneely, though, ended the suspense with two more free throws and a three-point play on a breakaway dunk, his second flush of the game.
The hard-luck Bison, who began the season minus last year’s top scorer and 3-point shooter, Nathan Gibson (torn ACL), have also dropped a pair of two-point games. But you never would have known they were the decided underdog Tuesday night.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised,’’ said Buffalo coach Adam Scott. “Looking back over the season so far, we’ve had games where we just didn’t show up, and we’ve had a couple of those lately. But we’ve gotten in the habit of good practices, good physical practices. And that’s why you schedule these games.
“I knew coming into this game we were the underdog and nobody probably in the state gave us a chance to win the game or be in the game, but that’s why you schedule games because you don’t know who’s going to win until you play. That’s the mentality we came into the game with. We just didn’t have enough down the stretch there to finish it out. We gave ourselves a chance coming into the last four minutes to go on a run and win it, and just couldn’t do it.’’
Poca also got 13 rebounds from Ethan Payne and led off the boards 36-25. Nate Vance added nine points and seven rebounds. McKneely went 6 of 9 from 3-point range, giving him a Kanawha Valley-leading 44 3s this season.
For the Bison, Noah Thompson gunned in 10 of his 14 points during a third-quarter surge and Alec Hanshaw matched his 14 points and landed nine rebounds. Jackson England donated 13 points and nine boards. Five different Buffalo players knocked down 3s.
Osborne dismissed the notion that his team had a hangover from its last game, a 45-40 Friday loss to No. 2 Chapmanville, the two-time defending state champion.
“No, that’s an excuse,’’ Osborne said. “If you’re an athlete, you get ready to play. As a matter of fact, if you get beat, you should come back with a little fire in your belly. No hangover from Chapmanville — the only hangover was Buffalo outhustled us, outfought us and outscrapped us. They deserved to win the game. They were aggressive and they were the best team on the court.
“We need to finish around the rim, we need to rebound, we need to play defense. We need a lot of things. We’ve got a lot of work to do.’’