Poca's Isaac McKneely is proving why he's one of the best boys basketball players in West Virginia.
The 6-foot-4 senior is a key piece in the Class AA No. 1-ranked Dots' winning ways so far this season.
On Tuesday night, he led all scorers with 18 points in the Dots' 48-21 win over Chapmanville and he made it look easy, which is becoming a theme for the University of Virginia commit.
So, when Poca (11-1) was invited to the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia, Poca coach Allen Osborne jumped at the opportunity.
The invitational tournament, which took place Jan. 21-22, pitted McKneely and the Dots against Virginia teams Graham and East Rockingham. The Dots swept the two games as they dominated Graham 57-27 and edged East Rockingham 52-45.
East Rockingham is a Class 2A Final Four frequent flyer in Virginia as the Eagles made the Final Four in 2019, 2020 and 2021, earning runner-up honors in 2019 and 2021.
McKneely handled business in the East Rockingham game as he scored a game-high 27 points and tallied seven rebounds.
"It's always good to get a chance to play out-of-state teams because we're playing the same [in-state] teams every year," McKneely said, "so you get that chance to go out and play a team of their caliber like East Rockingham is good for us. We went in there, we handled it well and we came out with a win."
"It was a great experience for our young men," Osborne said. "Graham, the first game, they were pretty good but the second game against East Rockingham they had a kid named Tyler Nickel a [6-7] guard."
Nickel, like McKneely has committed to an ACC school as he's going to the University of North Carolina. McKneely said it was good to go up against players of the same caliber, and it gave him a taste of what it's going to be like to play in college.
"Guarding Tyler Nickel the UNC commit was really good for me to get to guard somebody of his caliber," McKneely said. "I'm not saying there's not good players here but obviously he's really really good and I'm gonna be playing against him next year. To get to guard him for a little bit, it definitely shows that I can guard them and it made me a better player."
McKneely and the Dots made a couple trips to Virginia in the month of January as the team traveled to watch the Virginia's men's team play a home game against Wake Forest on Jan. 15.
McKneely tweeted about the trip and he received multiple replies from Virginia fans who said they can't wait to see him play for the Cavaliers. McKneely is feeling the Virginia love and Osborne can confirm that.
"My cousin, her and her husband are season ticker holders so I took him and introduced Isaac to them and I'll bet you 5 to 10 people stopped and took pictures with him. I was shocked," Osborne said. "They got a great coaching staff. It's the perfect fit for him."
"That was one of the things that really swayed me to Virginia was the fan base," McKneely said. "Ever since I committed last year around this time they've been so supportive. They're keeping up with my season. So the support from the fan base has been really good, and I cant wait to play in front of them.
Before that, though, McKneely has one major goal in mind: a Class AA state championship, something he and the Dots fell four points short of last season.
"We want to have rings on our fingers at the end of the year, that's the main goal," McKneely said. "That's all that matters. Nothing else."