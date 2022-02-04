POCA -- Logan coach Zach Green met Poca guard Isaac McKneely in the postgame handshake line and said, “You left me with one to remember tonight.”
It came on a night that the Logan faithful would otherwise just as soon forget.
McKneely, the reigning Evans Award winner and Gatorade State Player of the Year, poured in 26 points with three 3-pointers and one thunderous, second-quarter dunk, and the Dots did the rest defensively as host Poca rang up a 66-44 win on Friday night in a battle of No. 1 teams.
It marked the first loss of the year for Logan (12-1), which entered ranked atop the heap in Class AAA, and it came to the Cardinal Conference-rival Dots (14-1), who are at the top of the Class AA poll.
Friday marked the only meeting between the two schools this season, and it was the final time McKneely, a senior headed for Virginia next season, will play against Green and the Wildcats. While big games are nothing new for McKneely -- a 9-for-13 shooting performance to go with eight rebounds and five assists as well as the dunk that Poca coach Allen Osborne admitted was probably the best of his career -- was a step above, especially considering the stage.
“He went in there and put his elbow on the rim, I was hoping he’d come down safe,” Osborne said of McKneely’s slam. “He made big baskets. Every time we needed something he got it, he made a big shot.
“He’s a special player.”
It was a game that for the most part wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the final score indicated, despite the fact that Logan never led and tied it up only once. That came at 24-all after a 7-2 Logan run to open the third quarter, but the Dots outscored the Wildcats 11-3 the rest of the period to seize control again at 35-27.
That was only a sign of things to come as Poca scored 31 fourth-quarter points, making 10 of 12 shots from the floor along the way. The Dots were hot all night, shooting 55.6% from the floor (25 of 45).
On the other side, things weren’t nearly so easy offensively as Logan was held to 36.1% shooting (13 for 36) and was largely stymied by Poca’s man-to-man, pack-line defense. Friday marked the Wildcats’ lowest scoring output of the season by 13 points and was only third time Logan was held under 60 points. It also marked the 10th straight outing the Dots have held an opponent to 45 or less.
“We work on it an hour a day probably, maybe even more,” McKneely said. “Coach Osborne really works with us on the defensive end. That’s what’s been winning us games. Some days when our offense isn’t cooking -- we scored 66 today -- but when our offense isn’t cooking, our defense has really won us games. We really take pride on the defensive end and that’s really what makes us a good team.”
The game turned for good after the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter as Logan’s Garrett Williamson answered a McKneely 3 with a three-point play to make the score 40-34. From there, the Dots went on a 14-3 run and finished the quarter outscoring the Wildcats 26-10.
Poca got strong contributions, especially down the stretch, from both Jackson Toney and Hunter Toney, who scored 12 and 9 points, respectively, and combined for 16 in the final period. All on a night in which point guard Kambel Meeks spent most of his time off the floor, early with foul trouble and late with an ankle injury. Osborne listed him as day-to-day.
Logan too dealt with foul trouble as post player Jackson Tackett picked up three first-half fouls and didn’t attempt a shot in the second quarter. Williamson had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead the Wildcats, but Tackett’s eight points were the next-highest contribution.
“They’re as good defensively as anybody we’ve played against,” Green said. “They were able to take away a lot of things we do and we just didn’t make shots. We didn’t make them in the first half, we didn’t make them in the second half.
“This is probably a good thing for us. We’re taking this as a learning lesson and we’re moving forward.”
Tackett led the Wildcats with eight rebounds. Spearheaded by Hunter Toney, Poca held a 16-3 advantage in bench points and registered 15 assists on its 25 field goals.