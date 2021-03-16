Even the most devoted Poca fans had to be a bit wary of the showdown-style game for the Class AA No. 2 Dots Tuesday during the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
Poca was squaring off with unbeaten Shady Spring, which had already gone to Class AAAA Woodrow Wilson and won this season and was considered one of the teams to beat in Class AAA.
And the Dots had to go without their second-leading scorer and senior point guard, Noah Rittinger, who had just left the team for personal reasons. Needless to say, it didn’t paint a rosy picture for Poca.
But you would never have known it by the way the Dots played.
Isaac McKneely dropped in 24 points and got a lot of support from his less-heralded teammates as Poca nearly led from start to finish, putting up a 69-58 victory over the No. 2 Tigers (3-1).
Ethan Payne hit 7 of 9 field goal attempts and scored 17 points for Poca (4-1), which shot 64.3% from the floor. Jackson Toney added 13 points and Toby Payne 10 and McKneely dished out five assists.
“We’ve still got some work to do, but I’m proud of them,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “It’s a good win against a really good team. Those guys can beat you off the dribble and I thought we picked it up defensively, especially in the first half, and played really good.’’
McKneely, the All-State junior guard and University of Virginia commit, didn’t seem to force the issue even though the Dots were missing Rittinger’s 16 points per game average. McKneely went 9 of 18 from the floor and only appeared to assert himself in the second quarter when he scored the final 13 points of the half to ease the Dots into a 35-30 advantage.
Other than that, he was content to dish the ball around the perimeter and set up his teammates.
“Isaac’s a really smart player,’’ Osborne said. “He knows how to play and makes everybody around him better. Ethan and Toby finished around the rim and we played well.’’
Once the Dots pushed their lead to 10 points near the beginning of the third quarter, the closest the Tigers could get the rest of the game was 47-41 with 1:35 remaining in the third period on a 3 from the right corner by Braden Chapman, who poured in 32 points and grabbed six rebounds.
The Tigers started pressing in the fourth quarter, but Poca broke the pressure three straight times for layups. Add that to at least a half-dozen other times when Poca players were left all alone for layups out of half-court sets and it left Shady coach Ronnie Olson scratching his head.
“Our defense wasn’t where it was supposed to be,’’ Olson said. “When you have a player like McKneely who’s hurting you, sometimes the attention’s on him and your head can get turned. I think we lost track of our man sometimes. We were so worried about where the ball was, and that’s not what we’re about.
“They run good sets and we watched film and them and knew what was coming. They run very crisp sets and it’s hard to defend, and it’s even harder when you’ve got guys coming off screens who can shoot, dribble and pass. They came off a lot of those screens for backdoor layups.’’
Poca also had to weather the loss of two starters (Toby Payne and Jackson Toney) with three fouls during the third quarter, which gave reserves Jordan Wolfe and Hunter Toney a good bit of unexpected floor time. But the lead never wavered.
“We were proud of them,’’ Osborne said. “Just go in and don’t throw it away and don’t take a bad shot and guard a little bit and we can get through that time. It was a good team win.’’
Todd Duncan added 13 points for Shady Spring, which shot just 38.6%.
“This is not our season,’’ Olson said, “but it’s sure not where we want to be. We want to beat a team like Poca, who I think is one of the best teams in the state in all classifications.’’