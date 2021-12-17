Showcase event. Tough opponent. Big crowd. Just the way Isaac McKneely likes it.
McKneely, Poca’s 6-foot-4 senior guard and a University of Virginia recruit, tallied 29 points Friday evening as his team took down Teays Valley Christian 55-48 in one of the spotlight games of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hoops Classic at West Virginia State in Institute.
Last season’s player of the year in West Virginia, McKneely hit 11 of 20 shots and all but one of his six free throws as the Dots held a game-long lead against the Lions (9-2). He also donated a team-high six rebounds and three assists.
“He’s really good,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “I wouldn’t trade him for anybody. I wouldn’t trade him for three or four [other players].’’
McKneely and Teays Valley’s Division I recruit, guard Josiah Davis, played to a near statistical dead heat. Davis, who has signed with WVU, ended with 25 points (also shooting 11 of 20) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Lions, who trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, shaved that deficit to 47-43 on a spinning shot by Davis with about three minutes left in the game, but Poca canned 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to maintain its edge.
“Great game tonight,’’ Osborne said. “They’ve got a really good team. Davis is an outstanding player, [but] we did a pretty good job on him. Our defense was good.
“They play hard and it’s a challenge for us. A good game and it made us better.’’
McKneely, who was guarded by Davis much of the game, scored 11 of his points in the third quarter on a variety of pull-up jumpers and finger-roll drives to the basket.
Poca (3-1), last season’s Class AA state tournament runner-up, led at halftime 29-21. The Dots shot 52% from the floor compared to 37% for TVC. The teams battled to a 28-all tie in rebounding.
Toby Payne, who signed a national letter of intent with Marshall’s football program on Wednesday, added 10 points for the Dots, as did Jackson Toney, who also dished out four assists.
No other Teays Valley Christian player reached double figures in points, but Brandon Brown added nine points and Richard Fu eight. TVC was 6 of 27 on 3s.
