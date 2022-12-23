Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield vs Poca
Buy Now

Winfield's Cody Griffith looses the ball while being guarded by Poca's Kambel Meeks during Thursday's game between the teams at Winfield High.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Poca senior standout Kambel Meeks has certainly made a name for himself in the program, including being an integral part of the Dots’ Class AA basketball state championship last season.

Meeks had another big moment for Poca on Thursday when he picked up a loose ball off a turnover, raced down the court and made a layup just before the buzzer to give the Dots a wild 35-33 victory at Winfield.

Tags