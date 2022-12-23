Poca senior standout Kambel Meeks has certainly made a name for himself in the program, including being an integral part of the Dots’ Class AA basketball state championship last season.
Meeks had another big moment for Poca on Thursday when he picked up a loose ball off a turnover, raced down the court and made a layup just before the buzzer to give the Dots a wild 35-33 victory at Winfield.
“Cole [Godish]was exactly where he was supposed to be, poked the ball free, and somehow it ended up in my hands,” Meeks said. “The scoreboard wasn’t working on our end of the floor so I had no idea how much time was left on the clock. I got to the foul line and I got it up as quick as I could.”
Kambel is not the only member of the Meeks family, though, that has been instrumental for the Poca basketball program. In fact, there is a long history of Meeks that have played for the Dots.
They include four brothers in Kaden and Kyler, who have already graduated from Poca. Their grandfather, Phil also played for the Dots as did their father, Scotty. Kambel and Keaton currently play on the team.
“The Meeks family has been a tremendous part of Poca basketball for many, many years,” longtime Dots coach of 43 years Allen Osborne said. “Way back, their grandfather, Phil, played and was a solid player. Their dad Scotty played for me.
“Kaden, Kyler, Kambel and now Keaton have been a big part of our tradition and I’m really proud of the family. They all are good people, players, and students. I’m thankful they have been in our program and been very instrumental. I’m really blessed.”
Keaton Meeks, a junior, is playing alongside Kambel for Poca this season. Last year, Keaton was a junior varsity player but has stepped into a much larger role this season for the Dots, being the sixth man. He scored 19 points in a win over Greenbrier West at West Virginia State University a week ago.
“It feels great to be able to play with my brother and gets some minutes out there and put up some points,” Keaton Meeks said. “My brothers have taught me everything I know about the game of basketball. I don’t know where I would be without them. I’m proud of Kambel and all my brothers.”
Kambel Meeks is not only happy to be able to play on the same basketball team at Poca with his younger brother, but is also proud of Keaton’s contributions in his first time playing on the varsity level.
“It’s really exciting and it’s a great feeling to be playing with him,” Kambel Meeks said. “He’s my little brother and my best friend. I spend every day with him all the time. It’s a little annoying at times because he acts like I don’t know what I’m talking about.”
“To see Keaton thrive and succeed, it’s something I can’t really explain. If you would have told me last year that me and him would be playing together on the varsity level, I probably would have called you crazy. But here we are now. It is special to be able to play with your brother.”
The second of the four Meeks brothers, Kyler, graduated from Poca in 2019. He played four years and was a state runner up his freshman season. He is currently an assistant coach for the Dots in his first season and is proud of the family history with the program.
“It’s awesome and a tradition,” Kyler Meeks said. “We are Poca Dots through and through. I like coaching. I have a smarter mind than I do an athletic body. My brothers listen pretty well. Sometimes they blow me off but later on, they will ask me about it. I love coaching them.”
The oldest brother, Kaden Meeks, graduated in 2016, and was a key member of the Poca team that won the Class AA state title in 2015. The Dots went undefeated at 27-0, the first team to do so since the 1987 Paden City team.
Kambel Meeks indicated his stellar playing career with Poca can largely be attributed to all of his family, especially his older brothers.
“The reason I’m such a tough and gritty basketball player is my brothers used to whoop my butt in the driveway and the yard,” Kambel Meeks said. “They taught me how to play.
“I learned from Kyler that you can make an impact in the game just be playing defense. And I learned from Kaden that no matter what happened with your last shot, you got to keep shooting.”
Osborne had high praise for both Kambel and Keaton Meeks.
“Kambel is the epitome of what Poca basketball is all about,” Osborne said. “He comes to work every day and practices hard. He plays so hard and is competitor. He wants to win and is a warrior. I’m so happy for Kambel for what he has been able to do for Poca basketball.
“I’m also really happy for Keaton. He has really come a long, not just as a basketball player but a person. He plays hard, wants to play and wants to win. I’m glad he is playing so well for us."