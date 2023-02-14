Ross Musick had the hot hand for Winfield's boys on Tuesday night.
The senior guard scored a game-high 35 points to help the Class AAA No. 6 Generals down Nitro 66-55 at Nitro High School's Alumni Arena.
Musick hit seven of Winfield's 10 3-pointers as the Generals (11-7) won their fourth in a row.
Nitro (8-11) has lost six of its last seven. The Wildcats were led by Ashton Crouch (18 points) and Derek Lowe (15 points).
Winfield coach Travis Tarr said his team had to bring plenty of energy in order to beat Nitro at home.
"The things I liked tonight is we had guys step up," Tarr said. "In the first quarter we came out and I don't think our energy defensively was where it needed to be. With [Nitro] coach [Austin] Lowe's team, they come out and play hard. Give coach Lowe credit. Those guys didn't stop. We had a good run, played pretty well."
Tarr said Musick is one of the best shooters in the Cardinal Conference and he proved it Tuesday.
"Ross Musick showed out a little bit," Tarr said. "I think he's, if not the best, one of the best players in the Cardinal Conference. He showed that tonight. Ross has been a leader for us for most of the season and over the past couple weeks we've had some really big games. We played on the road. Ross has been our constant defensively. That translates offensively. In a game like this in a sectional environment, you need your big players to play like big players, and tonight Ross was that guy."
The game was close in the first quarter as Nitro had a 11-10 advantage after eight minutes.
The second quarter was the difference for Winfield.
Musick had 15 points and three 3-pointers in the second and Winfield outscored Nitro 28-12 in the second quarter to propel the Generals to a 38-23 lead at halftime.
Winfield led the rest of the way as the Generals got out to a 62-41 lead -- their largest of the game -- midway through the third quarter.
"In our practices, we put up a ton of [shots]," Tarr said. "That's no secret. We've got good big guys and we try to facilitate paint. A lot of time those paint touches lead to a lot of open 3s for us. It's something we put a lot of value in. Tonight we got to see what it looked like to have shots falling. There's been some games where that hadn't been the case."
Winfield has four more games before the postseason with a road game at Huntington on the docket for Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
The Generals then play Poca on the road Friday, host Lincoln County on Feb. 20 and close out the season with a Feb. 21 road game against Herbert Hoover.
Tarr said his team has to play like it did on Tuesday if it wants to find success in the postseason.
"We need to play with a sense of urgency," Tarr said. "We've got good length up top. We have guys who trap the ball really well. We've got to get better on the back side with guys. This is the style of ball I want to bring here, and I'm fortunate to have the guys to do it."
Nitro travels to Lincoln County Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.