POCA — By all accounts, Isaac McKneely is having a superior second season at Poca.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard stands second in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 22.2 points per game, trailing only Logan’s David Early, a Marshall commit. McKneely also leads the Kanawha Valley in 3-point field goals with 52, just two shy of his total from all of last season.
So it seems like McKneely is doing all he can for the Dots (14-2), who are ranked fifth in Class AA. Right? Well, not exactly, if you listen to veteran Poca coach Allen Osborne.
“The thing is,’’ Osborne said, “he doesn’t shoot enough. He doesn’t try to score enough. Whenever he’s active offensively and looking to shoot and drive, he creates things for our other players. So he’s got to score and look to try and score. Against Wayne the other night, he was active offensively, trying to create off the dribble and shoot the 3. He’s got to continue to do that.’’
Occasionally, Osborne will remind McKneely of such things during games — often by yelling at him from across the floor.
“It happens sometimes,’’ McKneely said with a sheepish grin. “If I’m not being aggressive enough.’’
The numbers say there’s no such thing as too much McKneely for the Dots. He’s shooting 54 percent from the floor overall, a solid figure for a guard, a sharp 45 percent from 3-point range and 74 percent at the foul line. His assist-to-turnover ratio is 2.5 (45 assists to 18 turnovers) and he also averages four rebounds.
Osborne realizes that McKneely — who has aspirations of becoming the next Division I player to come out of Poca — is a special talent, precocious even at age 15. Lots of players can shoot and lots of players can drive to the basket, but considerably fewer can do both at a high level, as well as handle the ball and play tough defense, as can McKneely.
“We’re trying to develop him into a complete player on both ends of the floor,’’ Osborne said. “He can shoot it, he can drive it, he can finish around the rim and his defense is really starting to develop. He’s an excellent ball-handler. He jumps so well and he’s athletic, and we think he’s going to get bigger and stronger and quicker as he gets older.
“The thing about him is that he’s just a sophomore and sometimes you’ve got to be careful [with young players]. He doesn’t even have a driver’s license and there’s already pressure on him. But he’s really handling things well. He’s developing into a really, really good player and he’s got two years left. So the sky’s the limit.’’
On some teams, having a mere sophomore running the show might ruffle a few feathers. Last season, when McKneely led the team with a 17.1 scoring average as the Dots made it to the Class AA state tournament, his older brother Evan McKneely was one of five senior regulars along with Bronson Skeens, Noah Luikart, Tanner Miller and Kyler Meeks. So that helped smooth Isaac McKneely’s indoctrination to high school ball.
Now, however, the Dots really need McKneely to take over, even if he’s still an underclassman.
“Coach has pretty much explained to the whole team that I need to be the leader on this team,’’ McKneely said. “Even if I don’t score a lot, I need to get others involved and just be aggressive and not only score, but pass it and get my teammates involved as well. Coach tells me I need to be aggressive, I need to shoot a lot, and get everyone involved.’’
McKneely can rack up points in a hurry because of his 3-point accuracy and nearly unlimited shooting range. Already this season, he’s tallied 40 points against Winfield and 39 against Buffalo. He sank eight 3s in that game against the Generals, seven against Wayne and six three other times.
“I do like to shoot the 3,’’ McKneely said, again with a shy smile. “I definitely work on fading away a lot, just because defenders want to get up in me and force me to drive a little bit. If I have to take a step-back 3, I have to do that. I work on my footwork a lot.’’
Opposing coaches find themselves in a dilemma when it comes to guarding McKneely. Put a smaller, quicker defender on him and McKneely will pull up for 3 because at his height he can shoot over the defender. Put a taller player on him and many times, McKneely will drive right around him.
Brad Napier, coach of two-time defending Class AA champion Chapmanville, saw McKneely drop in six 3s and score half the Dots’ points in a 45-40 loss to the Tigers this season.
“McKneely made some very difficult shots,’’ Napier said. “He got hot. We did about as much as we could. He’s outside in space and he’s falling back and hits some big-time shots.’’
Buffalo coach Adam Scott also watched McKneely drain six 3s against his team during a 39-point explosion in Poca’s 70-60 win against the Bison.
“He probably hit four 3s where there was a hand or two hands in his face,’’ Scott said, “and he still knocked them down. So I can’t get upset at the defense that we played.’’
Even with all his skills, McKneely still has room for improvement, as Osborne will attest.
“We stay on him about his defense,’’ Osborne said. “We want him to become a better defender. And we try to get him to finish strong around the basket when he gets there. He’s got the knack of missing the first one and going back and getting the second one and putting it back in. I’d like to see him make the first one.
“We need him to become more aggressive offensively, especially when we spread the floor in our four-corners offense. We want to beat people off the drive. So right now, he’s got to continue to get better defensively and get more aggressive offensively. And then we’ll keep him, I guess.’’
This time, Osborne was the one smiling at his own statement.
McKneely said he’s months away from figuring out where he might continue his career in college. He’s got some places he’d like to visit, but doesn’t expect to narrow his choice until perhaps his senior season. However, he has heard some feedback from college coaches about his play.
“They like my athleticism,’’ McKneely said. “They like that I’m tall and lanky for my position. I can play point guard, shooting guard, I can shoot it, defend, I can handle it for my size. I’m long and athletic for my position. That’s what they tell me.’’
Osborne raves about McKneely’s ceiling, hoping he’ll join recent Poca stars Elijah Cuffee and Luke Frampton at the Division I level.
“Right now, a lot of people are reaching out to him,’’ Osborne said, “and they want him to visit because they can’t contact him directly until he’s a junior. But they go through his AAU coach and they call me, and he’s been to see some places. But I don’t think he’s worried about that right now. He’s just trying to get better.
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and gets good direction at home with his family. They keep him grounded.’’