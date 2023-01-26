Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington's Brendan Hoffman (right) dribbles around a Parkersburg defender during Thursday's game between the teams at Parkersburg High. 

 Photo by JAY BENNETT

PARKERSBURG — Ohio University-bound Ben Nicol had game-highs of 20 points and six assists here Thursday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Class AAAA second-ranked George Washington to a 68-36 triumph versus Parkersburg in Mountain State Athletic Conference action.

The Big Reds, who dropped to 4-13 and return to action Thursday at Hurricane, hit 5 of 8 from downtown during the opening quarter that ended knotted at 18.

