PARKERSBURG — Ohio University-bound Ben Nicol had game-highs of 20 points and six assists here Thursday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Class AAAA second-ranked George Washington to a 68-36 triumph versus Parkersburg in Mountain State Athletic Conference action.
The Big Reds, who dropped to 4-13 and return to action Thursday at Hurricane, hit 5 of 8 from downtown during the opening quarter that ended knotted at 18.
However, the Patriots used a 15-2 run to open the second and went ahead 38-25 at intermission after Dawson Lunsford assisted on a Noah Lewis 3 with nine seconds remaining.
Austin Fleming, who had 11 points and was joined in double figures by fellow Big Red David Parsons (12), canned a pair of foul shots to open the third. But Lunsford hit for 3, Brendan Hoffman converted a deuce and Nicol sank one from downtown to forge a commanding 46-27 advantage at the 4:19 mark.
"Our kids are football kids, so they spend 12 months a year playing football, so the basketball is just four months a year," said Parkersburg coach Bryan Crislip, whose team hit 6 of 12 shots in the first but finished 12 of 52 for 23.1% overall from the field. "Basketball is a sport you got to put in hours and hours and hours to hone your craft where you can make shots. They are very talented kids, but to put four quarters in a row, they just haven't done it yet. I think it's there.
"I just have to see it. The first quarter, they did everything great, but they just haven't been able to make shots for four quarters. GW, coach [Rick] Greene has done a heck of a job. The Nicol kid is a stud. We got lucky Hoffman was in foul trouble most of the game, but they did a great job just spacing us out. They picked up the intensity in the third quarter, too, and it just kind of snowballed everything. Basketball is not rocket science. It's, can you put the ball in the basket? They made 3s and we didn't. Got to give them all the credit."
Trifectas by Casey Stanley, Parsons and Quayvon Cyrus helped the Big Reds to a 9-6 lead early. It was 12-10 Parkersburg after an Andrew Stalnaker lay-in, but Nicol found Lukas Deem open for a 3. Ashton Gute, who scored 10 points off the bench, gave the visitors a 16-12 cushion after he hit a 3. Consecutive treys from Parsons, the final coming on one of Nate Rodriguez's four assists, gave Parkersburg its last lead at 18-16. Chuck Kelley's putback allowed the 13-1 Patriots, who play Saturday at Capital, to even the affair after one.
"I thought we settled down defensively," said Greene, who got 12 points from Lunsford, nine by Hoffman and five points, five boards and a trio of blocks from Lewis. "Too many times coaches and programs are judged by the win-loss column. Bryan Crislip, we've scouted them three different games and watched tape. This team is as well-coached as any team we play against. Sometimes it's just manpower, OK.
"People need to understand that. I think he's doing an excellent job with the way they run their stuff. I thought we settled down. I thought at first we were going too fast, but we went to our matchup (zone) and I think that helped us. Ben played really well and I felt like we got good shots. The encouraging thing was Brendan goes out with two quick fouls and other guys stepped up."
Hoffman exited at 6:31 of the second as GW only held a 22-20 lead. However, GW was able to push the advantage to 10 thanks to a pair of Lunsford 3s and a Gute basket.
George Washington, which shot 56.7% (25 of 44) that included draining 12 of 22 from beyond the arc, led 53-36 entering the fourth.