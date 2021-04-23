In a third matchup between state-ranked teams with a Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 title hanging in the balance, points were hard to come by for both No. 4 Nitro or No. 8 Winfield.
And style points? Nowhere to be found.
But in riding a stingy defense, solid free throw shooting and just enough big shots from its Painter, a gritty, gutty and sometimes ugly victory may as well have been a Rembrandt, as far as the Wildcats were concerned.
Kolton Painter scored nearly half of Nitro’s points with 18, including a pair of clinching free throws with 12.6 seconds remaining, and the Wildcats found an answer each time they needed one in holding off the Generals 37-32 Friday night at Alumni Arena in Nitro.
With the win, the Wildcats (15-3) earned a home game in a regional co-final on Tuesday against Lincoln County. The Panthers fell 46-44 Friday at Logan. Logan will host Winfield in the other co-final Tuesday. Both games are set to start at 7.
For the second straight time, the Generals pushed Nitro to the limit after dropping a 45-43 decision to the Wildcats on March 31. And while familiarity may breed close games, all three matchups between the teams have ended up with a familiar result — a Nitro win.
“They gutted it out, man, they wanted it,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said of his players. “We’ve been talking about hanging a picture here all season and they’ve really bought in the last six or seven games and come together as a team.
“This is on them. This ain’t nothing I did, ain’t nothing these coaches did — these guys found a way. They play for one another and they got what they wanted.”
Nitro jumped out to an early 8-2 advantage, with Winfield answering with the next five points to draw within one at 8-7 late in the first quarter. The rest of the game would go much the same way.
Amazingly, the game was tied just once at 18 early in the third quarter, and there was never a lead change. Six times in the second half, a Winfield bucket brought the deficit within a possession, yet Nitro always came up with a response.
With the Wildcats switching on all ball screens and Winfield using myriad defenses, both teams used their knowledge of the other to beat the opposing offense to a spot. The result was a rough shooting night on both sides, with Nitro hitting just 28.2% of its shots (13 for 46) and Winfield just slightly better at 28.5% (14 for 49). The Generals were also 2 for 7 at the foul line with Nitro hitting 6 of its 7 free-throw attempts.
“We know them like the back of our hand, they know us like the back of their hand — sets were nonexistent tonight, we just knew what was coming,” Lowe said.
“Winfield knew every single thing we were going to do, we knew every single thing they were going to do,” Painter added. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, so just happy to get this one.”
Painter hit just five field goals on 13 attempts, but four of his makes stretched a one-possession game into a two-possession game, including a 3-pointer at the first-half horn that sent the Wildcats to the locker room with an 18-14 lead.
Winfield scored the first four points of the second half to momentarily knot the score before Nitro responded with the next seven, capped by a 3 from Trevor Lowe to make the score 25-18, the Wildcats’ biggest advantage of the game.
Nitro led by four at 29-25 at the end of the third quarter but Winfield drew within a single point twice in the fourth, the second time with 2:27 remaining after Seth Shilot’s second interior basket in a row. But that would be the last points for the Generals.
Lowe added a bucket with 2:01 left off a feed from Joseph Udoh to push the lead to three again at 35-32. Winfield had two looks at a possible tie, the last of which came after Udoh missed the front end of a one-and-one with 48.8 seconds left. But the ensuing possession led to a steal by Nitro’s Charles Robbins, and Painter’s free throws on the other end put the game on ice.
“We knew we had to win the board battle, sit down and guard, and we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens said. “We can do all of our things and if we can’t put the ball in the basket it’s going to be very, very difficult to win.”
Udoh added nine points and 15 rebounds to Nitro’s cause, with Lowe finishing with seven points and nine boards. Shilot led Winfield with 11 points to go with eight rebounds.