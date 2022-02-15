WAYNE — It took Nitro a half to figure out how to take advantage of a pronounced size differential against Wayne Tuesday night.
Once the Wildcats started pounding the ball inside, they found success, outscoring the host Pioneers 40-28 in the second half to win 67-54.
Nitro, which starts four seniors and played a fifth off the bench, was simply too strong for much smaller, much younger Wayne.
Bryce Myers scored 27 points for the Wildcats (9-11). The bulky senior guard made three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws. Senior forward Trevor Lowe used his 6-foot-3 frame to add 25 points, including 10 of 11 from the foul line. Nitro made 21 of 26 free throws on the night, earning those trips on mostly fouls in the paint.
Wayne (7-13) started hot from the floor. The Pioneers made six 3s in the first half but found shots more difficult to come by in the second half.
“They’re seniors,” Wayne coach Sam Cochenour said when asked what the Wildcats did differently in the second half. “They stepped up. They’re smart. It just took them a bit of time.”
Ryan Maynard, the lone Wayne senior, scored 14 points. Freshman Cooper Adkins had 10. Three of the Pioneers’ top eight players are freshman.
Wayne jumped to a 16-12 advantage after the first quarter, thanks to three 3s from freshman Ike Meddings. But Meddings was unable to find open shots the remainder of the game. Sophomore Zane Adkins had a pair of first-half 3-pointers but did not make a field goal on the second half.
Nitro’s seniors accounted for 65 of the team’s 67 points.