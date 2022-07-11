If not for the red and black uniforms with the school’s name written on them, it would’ve been hard to identify Nitro during the Patriot Shootout, Black and Red Athletic Club Shootout or any of the other events the team has attended in recent weeks.
The Wildcats said goodbye to six seniors in the offseason, including all five starters and the squad’s top-five leading scorers. Those players helped carry Nitro to the state tournament in 2021 and nearly pulled a massive upset by taking Logan to overtime before falling in a regional co-final this year.
Yes, the cast of characters in Nitro is completely different heading into next year and though coach Austin Lowe’s schemes may have to adjust a bit to the new personnel, his expectations aren’t changing.
“We’ll probably have some growing pains but outside of that, we’re going to be pretty good,” Lowe said.
A big group of rising sophomores are responsible for some of Lowe’s optimism. He mentioned forward Ashton Crouch, guard Derek Lowe and forward Landon Poniatowski as three players in that group standing out so far in the summer.
Rising senior forward Ryan Smith also drew praise from his coach as did Derek Woodrum, a senior guard who is by far the team’s most seasoned returner and averaged 3.4 points per game last season. While the youngsters have been encouraging, Lowe admitted he is waiting for a leader to take control.
“That will be the biggest concern,” Lowe said. “[Woodrum] was always a guy that kind of rode the seniors the last couple of years but he shows up every day, he works hard and he’s a good kid.
“That’ll be the big key. Who is going to step up and be the guy on the floor that holds us together? Last week [at a shootout at] Marietta [Ohio], teams pressured us a little bit and we’d show our age. But we’ll get there. We’re working on it.”
The Wildcats have been in plenty of situations thus far to work on just that. The results have been mixed but Lowe said that’s to be expected.
“Being their year, their time, they’re getting it – they’re competing,” Lowe said. “That’s the biggest thing I’m looking for is finding out who’s going to compete and who’s going to fold under pressure. Marietta was really good last week. We won more than I expected to up there but when we got into crunch time, we showed we were freshmen and sophomores. We had an overtime tournament and didn’t do very good in that and we didn’t do very well in a situational tournament either. But when we just played basketball we were pretty good.”
Not only will new players be at the forefront this season, but they’re a different type of group as well. Over the past couple of seasons, the Wildcats have made a living along the 3-point line with shooters Kolton Painter and Trevor Lowe at the forefront of an outside-in attack.
This squad, however, is much lengthier, featuring multiple players at 6-foot-3 and up. Lowe said that has changed how the Wildcats’ attack.
“It’s a long group,” Lowe said. “They’re going to be long and athletic. It’s a different style of ball than we’ve played the last couple of years.
“We shot a lot of threes the last couple of years. This group, they don’t look for the three as much. They’re long and lanky and they finish well around the rim. They’re going to be fun the next couple of years.”
And “fun” seems to be the theme around the team so far as playing time begins to be sorted out. While losing an entire starting five is never easy, it does create a blank canvas for Lowe and he said the team’s character and its depth will serve it well in the near future.
“This is a really good group of kids, that’s the best part about them,” Lowe said. “There’s no attitudes, nothing like that – they just go out and play and have fun.
“It’s brand new. Everybody is getting out there and scrapping. We’ve got 12 guys that are fighting for minutes and I’d put any of the 12 out there right now. Nobody is head and shoulders above, we don’t have a Trevor or a [Painter] this year but the nice part is, they’re going to know, ‘If I mess up, there’s a good chance I’m coming out,’ because we’ll find somebody else. The last few years I haven’t had a whole lot of depth and this year I’ve got 10 or 12 guys that I’m pretty confident in.
“They’re fun. They don’t complain, man, they just go play.”