POCA — Anyone who doubted that Nitro belonged among the Class AAA state tournament contenders this season might want to rethink that assumption.
The refurbished Wildcats passed their first big test with flying colors Tuesday night, dropping Poca 63-51 at Allen Osborne Court.
The Dots came into the game against their neighboring rival with most of the early season buildup — they were ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class AA poll, they had the services of University of Virginia commit and All-Stater Isaac McKneely and they had won 77 of their previous 88 home games. But on Tuesday, Nitro was the one ready for prime time, leading for all but about 45 seconds of play.
It was almost a complete turnaround from last season, in which Poca routed Nitro twice by scores of 58-33 and 59-37. The Wildcats got some recognition in this year’s preseason AAA poll and currently stand fourth in the rankings, but not everyone appeared convinced that they belong with bluebloods the likes of Robert C. Byrd, Shady Spring, Wheeling Central and Fairmont Senior.
“Like I said [in the preseason], we’re the only 5-18 team from last year with a target on our back,’’ said Nitro coach Austin Lowe. “I think we’ve got that target now, and just like I told them in the locker room, we’ve got to protect that target. We want that competition. A lot of people probably doubted us and maybe didn’t believe in that ranking, but hopefully tonight they buy into it.
“They wanted this game. We took some pretty good beatings last year and Poca was one of them. That’s our head-down, driving mentality.’’
Every member of the Wildcats’ starting five donated mightily to the effort at Poca: Kolton Painter gunned in 20 of his 22 points in the second half, 6-foot-9 Joseph Udoh turned in a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds), Trevor Lowe and Bryce Myers each added 10 points and Trey Hall knocked down three of his team’s eight 3-pointers to score nine points. Nitro shot a sharp 54% (27 of 50).
But just as impressive as the Wildcats (2-0) were on offense, their defense bothered the Dots to no end. Poca (1-1) only managed to shoot 37% and was leery of challenging Udoh, who was lurking in the foul lane. The Dots tried to even it up from the outside, but went just 4 of 21 on 3-pointers.
“Our defense tonight was probably the best defense I’ve seen in my three years here,’’ Austin Lowe said. “They bought in. They rebounded well. They rebounded a lot better than I thought we would have because the Paynes are two big dudes.’’
Poca brothers and football standouts Ethan Payne and Toby Payne combined for 10 points and nine rebounds. The Dots were led by guards McKneely (21 points, six rebounds) and Noah Rittinger (18 points, nine rebounds). McKneely, a junior, reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career in the second half.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,’’ said Dots coach Allen Osborne, “though we got some good looks at times. And I was really disappointed with our ball screen defense. They came off screens and drove the ball to the basket, and we just didn’t play defense. Give Nitro credit. They came in here and played hard and played well and deserved to win.
“I thought Nitro had more energy. I thought they had a little bit more edge than we did. They made some tough shots and then made some easy shots when we started pressing. They got on a roll and shot the ball really well, but we also had some breakdowns.’’
No one had a tougher start than Nitro junior guard Kolton Painter, who was 1 of 6 shooting in the first half as the Wildcats led 28-24. He responded, however, with an 8 of 10 effort in the second half, including 4 of 5 on 3s. Painter said he wasn’t discouraged by his own slow start.
“No, it’s take the next shot and forget about the last one,’’ Painter said. “Everybody in the locker room [at halftime] told me to keep shooting, shoot it with confidence. And that’s what I did.’’
Painter, Hall and Trevor Lowe, all juniors, were the existing pieces of the puzzle in Nitro’s program, and were joined in the off-season with the transfers of Udoh and Myers from Sissonville. The combination has worked well so far, but Austin Lowe cautions that many tough games await against Chapmanville, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson — and that’s just in the next six days.
“We want to stay humble, stay hungry,’’ Austin Lowe said.”We’ve been preaching to our kids that there are no basketball pictures in our gym [of past championship teams], so that’s our goal this year is to hang a picture. Right now, it’s really good. I’m not saying we won’t have a hiccup, who knows? But right now, it’s really good. They’ve bought in, they’re working hard and practices have been unbelievable.’’
Painter, the team’s top returning scorer from last season (22.4 points per game), echoes that party line.
“We want to enjoy this one tonight,’’ he said, “and keep our heads down. Our target is even bigger now, and that’s what we want. You don’t really think a losing team [from last year] would have a target, but with everybody coming in and getting a big win tonight, it gets even bigger.’’
Prior to the game Tuesday, Poca observed a moment of silence for Jason Cuffee, a 2011 graduate and All-State football and basketball player who died last August.